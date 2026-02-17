Vance speaks out on Eileen Gu's decision to compete for China instead of US in Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance addressed the controversy over Olympic skier Eileen Gu opting to compete for China instead of the U.S. on Tuesday.

Vance admitted that he has "no idea" what Gu's status "should be," during an interview on Fox News' "The Story With Martha McCallum." But the VP said he hopes that American citizens would choose to compete for the U.S. on the world stage.

"I have no idea what her status should be, I think that's ultimately up to the Olympics Committee, I won't pretend to wade into that," Vance said.

"I certainly think that someone who grew up in the United States of America who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that makes this country a great place, I would hope they want to compete with the United States of America. So, I'm going to root for American athletes, I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That's who I'm rooting for in this Olympics."

Gu has been at the center of international criticism, particularly from Americans, about her decision to represent China in this Olympics. She represented China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games as well.

She grew up in California and went to Stanford, though her mother is a first-generation Chinese immigrant in the U.S.

She made her decision to compete for China in 2019. Gu said at the time that it was an "incredibly tough" decision, and Americans weren’t too fond of her decision given the geopolitical tension between the U.S. and China.

Gu is the highest-paid Winter Olympic athlete in the world, making an estimated $23 million in 2025 alone amid partnerships with Chinese companies, including the Bank of China, and western companies. Gu has said she represents China for her mother, who was born there.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Gu and Zhu Yi, a fellow American-born figure skater who now competes for China, were paid a combined $6.6 million by the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau in 2025 for "striving for excellent results in qualifying for the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics." In all, the two were reportedly paid nearly $14 million over the past three years.

Gu has never spoken out publicly against China's alleged human rights abuses, including the nation's alleged systematic campaign of repression against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or the jailing of politician Jimmy Lai.

Gu has won two silver medals in freestyle skiing in Milan Cortina, in the slopestyle and big air events. She has one final event, the halfpipe, remaining on Saturday, where she has the opportunity to add to her total.