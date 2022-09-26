Sharon Osbourne hits back at cancel culture in new Fox Nation series 'To Hell and Back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV personality Sharon Osbourne is sharing her side of her infamous dustup with CBS and cancel culture while giving an inside scoop into her personal life in her new Fox Nation series "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back."

The shocking four-part series takes subscribers through Osbourne's ousting from "The Talk" while offering an intimate look into her past, family life, mental health struggles and career that shaped who she is today.

"What she went through on ‘The Talk’ was an absolute disgrace. Completely shameful behavior by everyone involved," Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said.

Osbourne, who took heat for defending Morgan's freedom of speech after he criticized Meghan Markle's controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, recounts the infamous broadcast herself, discussing the feelings of sheer betrayal as her co-anchors ambushed her on-air.

"I honestly wanted to say, ‘CBS, go f--- yourselves,’" she said.

Osbourne's son Jack, daughter Kelly and others make appearances to pull back the curtain on pivotal moments that shaped the Osbourne family's life and public image.

Osbourne also shared how she helped found the metal music festival Ozzfest after her husband, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, was rejected from appearing at Lollapalooza. Osbourne delves deeper into her relationship with her husband, including the struggles they faced after his 1984 arrest, her battle with colon cancer, and more.

"We went through a lot," she said.

"We patched things up, life goes on, you get over that hurdle until the next hurdle."

Fox Nation subscribers can learn more about the trials and triumphs that shaped Sharon Osbourne by streaming "To Hell and Back" starting Monday.