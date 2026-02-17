Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Mac Forehand wins silver medal for Team USA in Olympic men's Big Air final competition

Norway's Tormod Frostad scored 195.50 to edge out American skier in narrow Olympic victory

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
American freestyle skier Mac Forehand earned a silver medal for Team USA after a narrow loss to Norway’s ​​Tormod Frostad in the men’s Big Air final on Tuesday. 

Frostad, competing in his second Olympics, was the leader through most of the final, but Forehand shockingly took the lead on the second-to-last jump of the night with a score of 98.25. 

Mac Forehand competes

United States skier Mac Forehand competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 17, 2026. (Gregory Bull/AP Photo)

"Oh my God," Forehand exclaimed on the live broadcast after he landed a nose butter triple cork 2160. 

But Frostad, who had been nearly perfect in his first two runs, scoring a 95.25 and a 97, nailed his final run for a collective score of 195.50 – just shy of a perfect score of 200. 

Rounding out the top three was Austria’s Matej Svancer, who finished with a score of 191.25. 

Mac Forehand celebrates

United States skier Mac Forehand celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 17, 2026. (Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo)

AMERICAN OLYMPIANS TAKE TOP MEDALS IN WOMEN'S MOGULS AT WINTER GAMES

Notably out of podium position was defending champion and fellow Norwegian Birk Ruud, who uncharacteristically crashed on two of his runs. He finished in 8th with a score of 118.25. 

Forehand’s silver medal marks just the second medal for the U.S. in the freeski and snowboarding park events.

Mac Forehand celebrates

United States' Mac Forehand celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

He also competed in the men’s freeski slopestyle last week, where he placed 11th. 

