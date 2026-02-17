Mac Forehand wins silver medal for Team USA in Olympic men's Big Air final competition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American freestyle skier Mac Forehand earned a silver medal for Team USA after a narrow loss to Norway’s ​​Tormod Frostad in the men’s Big Air final on Tuesday.

Frostad, competing in his second Olympics, was the leader through most of the final, but Forehand shockingly took the lead on the second-to-last jump of the night with a score of 98.25.

"Oh my God," Forehand exclaimed on the live broadcast after he landed a nose butter triple cork 2160.

But Frostad, who had been nearly perfect in his first two runs, scoring a 95.25 and a 97, nailed his final run for a collective score of 195.50 – just shy of a perfect score of 200.

Rounding out the top three was Austria’s Matej Svancer, who finished with a score of 191.25.

Notably out of podium position was defending champion and fellow Norwegian Birk Ruud, who uncharacteristically crashed on two of his runs. He finished in 8th with a score of 118.25.

Forehand’s silver medal marks just the second medal for the U.S. in the freeski and snowboarding park events.

He also competed in the men’s freeski slopestyle last week, where he placed 11th.