Swiss broadcaster yanks Olympic bobsled coverage after commentator's remarks target Israeli athlete

A Swiss broadcaster pulled its coverage of a two-man bobsled event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics from its website after a commentator sparked criticism by calling an Israeli athlete a "Zionist" and questioning his participation in the Games.

Radio Television Suisse released a statement following the remarks by commentator Stefan Renna about Israel’s Adam Edelman, broadcast during the two-man heat on Monday.

"Our journalist wished to question the (International Olympic Committee) IOC's policy regarding the statements made by the athlete concerned," RTS said in a statement to Reuters. "However, although factual, such information may have appeared inappropriate due to its length within the context of a sports commentary. For this reason, we removed the segment from our website last night."

According to Reuters, Renna claimed that Edelman was a "self-defined Zionist" who has posted several messages on social media in support of the "genocide" in Gaza. Renna mentioned the United Nations when clarifying his use of the word "genocide."

"One can therefore question his presence in Cortina during these Games," he continued, citing the IOC’s rules against making political statements.

Renna’s commentary about Edelman lasted the duration of his run with teammate Chen Menachem.

Israel’s embassy in Switzerland took to social media to condemn the broadcast and Renna for what it called "a serious breach of professional responsibility." It also demanded an apology and discipline for Renna.

"We are deeply appalled by the blatant abuse of a live Olympic broadcast by a Swiss RTS journalist who exploited coverage of the bobsleigh competition to advance a personal political agenda, fabricating facts and spreading slander against Israeli athletes.

"The Olympic Games are meant to unite people through sport and fair competition, not to serve as a platform for political attacks or the dissemination of misinformation. The allegations made during the live broadcast were factually incorrect, misleading, and incompatible with the fundamental standards of responsible journalism."

The embassy’s statement continued, "We stand firmly behind Team Israel and are immensely proud of our athletes, who continue to compete with dignity, determination, and exemplary sportsmanship."

Edelman, who was born in the United States, took to social media to address what he called the "diatribe" directed at Israeli athletes.

"I am aware of the diatribe the commentator directed towards the Israeli Bobsled Team on the Swiss Olympics broadcast today," he wrote in a post on X. "I can't help but notice the contrast: Shul Runnings is a team of 6 proud Israelis who've made it to the Olympic stage. No coach with us. No big program. Just a dream, grit, and unyielding pride in who we represent. Working together towards an incredible goal and crushing it. Because that's what Israelis do.

"I don't think it's possible to witness that and give any credence to the commentary."

He said in another post on Tuesday that it is "an honor" to represent Israel at the Olympics.

"Anyone can say anything about us, but you know what? They can only say it because we're here. Because Israel makes the impossible possible. Victors, never victims."