Sharon Osbourne slams 'woke mob' cancel culture mentality in upcoming Fox Nation docuseries

A new four-part Fox Nation docuseries spotlighting Sharon Osbourne's experiences in media is set to debut later this month, but "Fox & Friends" viewers got a sneak peek of the upcoming series in a segment early Wednesday.

In ‘To Hell & Back,' Osbourne opens up about her trials and triumphs in the spotlight, as the series pinpoints her departure from CBS's "The Talk" and the horrific experiences which made her reluctant to ever return to the spotlight again.

"I had to handle these nutcases threatening me, saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut my husband's throat, cut my animals up," she said.

"I had some people who supported me so much, and they started to get harassed, and they started on Ozzy…"

Osbourne said the harassment geared toward her husband, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne, was the last straw - especially given the multiple trials and tribulations he had experienced in recent years.

She goes on to detail her experiences while fixed in the crosshairs of the "woke" mob which led to her dramatic exit from CBS as well as devastation for both her family and her career.

"Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career. I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families." Osbourne told Piers Morgan on Talk TV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored," which also airs on Fox Nation, in May.

Osbourne's docuseries, slated to release on September 26, will detail her secrets for surviving the devastation brought on by the "woke" cancel culture mob and include input from her husband as well as their two children, Jack and Kelly.