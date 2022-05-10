Pro-choice group to target all 6 GOP-appointed SCOTUS justices' homes for 'Walk-by Wednesday' protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-choice group is planning protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court - Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – in what the group is calling "Walk-by Wednesday."

The far-left group known as "Ruth Sent Us" has repeatedly targeted conservative justices' homes as part of an ongoing left-wing pressure campaign aimed at influencing the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court is on the verge of overturning its verdict in the 1973 case.

Ruth Sent Us is also among the far-left groups to have targeted Catholic churches for pro-choice protests.

The group, which has a TikTok account with more than 22,000 followers, recently posted videos of women wearing costumes inspired by Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaids Tale" protesting in front of what they claimed was Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house. Another video showed activists walking into what appeared to be the front of a Catholic church during Mass.

"For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women," one of the protesters can be heard saying in the video, which calls for protests between May 8 and May 14.

The group last week threatened that they would be "burning the Eucharist," to show their "disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries."

"Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer," the group wrote on Twitter. "We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries."

Fox News Digital reported Monday that Sam Spiegel, the registrant of the Ruth Sent Us website and a far-left activist, previously expressed support for Rep. Maxine Waters’, D-Calif., controversial 2018 call to harass Trump administration officials in public, saying at the time that even supporters of his administration deserve to be "ambushed."

"Lies and cruelty are not political opinions. If you support Trump today, you’re a Nazi, and should be run out of polite society," Spiegel tweeted June 24, 2018, the day after Waters, D-Calif., told supporters , "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

The group's targets haven't been limited to Republicans, either. Ruth Sent Us announced on Monday that it was organizing a protest outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco Tuesday evening to demand that she "investigate the corrupt justices" and "save abortion."

