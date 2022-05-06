Pro-choice group targeting churches has links to Revolutionary Communist Party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-choice group that is coordinating protests targeting churches has links to the Revolutionary Communist Party, Fox News Digital has learned.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is among the far-left groups that organized Mother's Day protests against churches in response to a leaked Supreme Court ruling indicating the court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Several cities will be hosting protests outside of prominent churches in their towns, these can look like a group of people holding signs wearing Handmaids Tale outfits, passing out flyers outside to church goers or doing a die-in," the group states on its website.

The group posted video of a protest it organized against St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on Sunday, calling the church "a symbol for the enslavement of women."

The protests targeting churches are listed as part of Rising Up 4 Abortion Rights' week of action, which it says is meant to pressure the Supreme Court into upholding Roe.

The online signup form for Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights discloses that the group "is a project of RefuseFascism.org."

Refuse Fascism is an offshoot of the Revolutionary Communist Party, as the communist group has acknowledged, and was launched in response to former President Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 election.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights appears to be hoping to generate so much public unrest that the Supreme Court will be intimidated into upholding Roe v. Wade, according to the group's statements.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights says it aims "to create a situation where those who run this society have to fear the loss of legitimacy if they go forward with revoking abortion rights."

"Through Rising Up 4 Abortion Rights together on the campuses, in the streets, in the arts and sciences, and everywhere else, we aim to create such political protest and resistance across this country that Supreme Court does not feel they can get away with taking away abortion rights," the group states.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights didn't return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Other groups credited with organizing protests against churches include Ruth Sent Us, Bride’s March, Dominican Women’s Development Center, Ni Una Menus, and Las 17.

The Dominican Women’s Development Center has previously received financial backing from UPS, FOX Business reported Friday.