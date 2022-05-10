Nancy Pelosi's house targeted by pro-choice protesters demanding she investigate Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-abortion activists that have been protesting at churches and the homes of Supreme Court justices over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade have a new target on the agenda: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The left-wing group Ruth Sent Us announced Tuesday that protesters from multiple pro-abortion groups are descending on Pelosi’s San Francisco home Tuesday evening to demand that she "investigate the corrupt justices" and "save abortion."

PRO-ABORTION ACTIVIST TARGETING SCOTUS JUSTICES SUPPORTED MAXINE WATERS’ CALL TO HARASS TRUMP OFFICIALS

"We will be marching to the front door of [Pelosi’s] Pac Heights mansion to demand: #SaveAbortionNancy #DefendRoe!," Ruth Sent Us tweeted.

The group accused Pelosi of "careless and cowardly" leadership in the face of the Republican Party’s "scorched earth strategy."

"We have had careless and cowardly representation by [Pelosi]," the group wrote. "The GOP followed a scorched earth strategy with endless Benghazi hearings and ACA repeals, but she passed endless bills that lay on [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s] desk and refused to hold hearings on TRUMPIAN crimes."

"When nauseating [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh was nominated in 2018, Dems knew he was a Bush campaign operative who had perjured himself in previous confirmation hearings," it continued. "He was also a known alcoholic and gambler. Then his serial sexual assaults came to light. He was still seated on SCOTUS."

"Through Herculean efforts of grassroots volunteers, [Pelosi] was reinstated in 2019," it added. "She held ZERO hearings into Kavanaugh’s crimes and perjury. Imagine if she had. Would this creep be on the Court, daring to overturn Roe?"

The group's tweet included a flier for the protest, which called Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett "liars."

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The protest comes amid escalating tensions surrounding the national abortion debate after a leaked draft opinion signaled the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.