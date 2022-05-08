Activist group threatens to 'burn Eucharist' in display of 'disgust' toward Catholics: 'Bigotry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice group Ruth Sent Us, a reference to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, threatened to burn the Eucharist in response to a Twitter user who offered to pray for them after they called for protests at Catholic churches and justices' homes.

"Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer. We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries," tweeted the organization, which has called on abortion supporters to protest at Catholic churches across the country over the Mother's Day weekend.

St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Peter's Church Catholic Church, both of which are on Capitol Hill, reportedly requested increased police presence amid fears that protesters will attempt to disrupt Sunday morning Mass.

The tweet, which also included an image of Jesus chasing moneychangers out of the temple and a woman wearing the red garb from "The Handmaid's Tale," was in a response to a user who said she would be praying the rosary for the protection of the clergy, parishioners, police, and "for the safety and change-of-heart" of pro-abortion protesters.

The reaction to the latest tweet from Ruth Sent Us was overwhelmingly negative, with many Twitter users denouncing it as "evil" or "demonic."

NYC CHURCH SWARMED BY PRO-ABORTION PROTESTERS: ‘I’M KILLING THE BABIES'

"A pro-abortion group is not only calling for the targeting of justices at their homes for protests but declaring ‘We’ll be burning the Eucharist’ to protest the Catholic Church's view of abortion as a sin," wrote Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley. "It is the liberating license of rage."

"Promises to ‘burn the Eucharist’? Fighting words. This is NOT a peaceful protest," wrote NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham.

PENCE DECRIES PLANNED ABORTION ACTIVIST DISRUPTIONS OF MOTHER'S DAY CHURCH SERVICES: 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE'

"The Catholic Church is the moral foundation of the West. Nowhere in the history of humanity have women achieved more equality than in the West," wrote journalist David Marcus. "This isn’t a coincidence."

"Bigotry and idiocy aside, how does this help their cause? How many supporters does it gain compared to how many it loses?" asked author Jonah Goldberg. "[Its] self indulgence is what amazes me."

"This is pure evil, and it’s not surprising from those who treat abortion like a sacrament," said journalist Alexandra DeSanctis Marr.

"I actually feel sad for these creeps," commentator Liz Wheeler wrote. "Even though they’re blaspheming Christ, someday they’re going to get to hell & realize eternal damnation is very real. And it makes me sad to think of anyone missing eternity with Christ."

"And we will pray for all of you. Even when you kill a child you are its mother forever and this is also your day. These truths are unavoidable. Happy Mothers Day," wrote Matt Schlapp. "See you at church today."

Ruth Sent Us did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told Fox News Digital they are "aware of potential disruptions associated with First Amendment demonstrations."

"MPD will be monitoring, assessing and planning accordingly with our local and federal partners. We have increased available resources, including the activation of our Civil Disturbance Units, in preparation for these activities," they said in a statement.