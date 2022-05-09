Pro-abortion activist targeting SCOTUS justices supported Maxine Waters' call to harass Trump officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The leader of a pro-abortion activist group targeting Supreme Court justices supported Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters' 2018 call to harass Trump officials and said supporters of the former administration are "Nazis" who deserve to be "ambushed."

The group known as "Ruth Sent Us" last week published the alleged addresses of the conservative justices on the Supreme Court after a leaked draft opinion revealed they were planning to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The map on the Ruth Sent Us website says it’s "no longer available" due to a violation of Google’s policies.

The group, which has a TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers, recently posted videos of women wearing costumes inspired by Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaids Tale" protesting in front of what they claimed was Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house. Another video showed the red-clad women walking into what appeared to be the front of a Catholic Church during Mass.

"For 2,000 years the Catholic Church has been an institution for the enslavement of women," one of the protesters can be heard saying in the video, which calls for protests between May 8 and May 14.

Ruth Sent Us on Friday threatened that they would be "burning the Eucharist," to show their "disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries."

"Stuff your rosaries and your weaponized prayer," the organization tweeted. "We will remain outraged after this weekend, so keep praying. We’ll be burning the Eucharist to show our disgust for the abuse Catholic Churches have condoned for centuries."

The group’s website, ruthsent.us, is registered under a person by the name Sam Spiegel, according to the domain registration website Whois. Spiegel, whose Twitter handle is @UNSEATpac, was listed as treasurer of the Unseat political action committee in 2018 filings with the Federal Election Commission, The Federalist reported Thursday.

Spiegel strongly supported Waters’ controversial 2018 call to harass Trump administration officials in public, saying at the time that even supporters of his administration deserve to be "ambushed."

"Lies and cruelty are not political opinions. If you support Trump today, you’re a Nazi, and should be run out of polite society," Spiegel tweeted June 24, 2018, the day after Waters, D-Calif., told supporters, "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere."

In another tweet that same day, Spiegel argued that "shaming and shunning works" and to "keep at it!"

"The real story is the selfishness and cruelty of Trump, his supporters and his cronies," he wrote. "Nazis don’t deserve politeness, and they’re not getting it anymore. Shush, Nazi."

"When they go low, we go high," he continued. "When they go Nazi, we refuse service. While children are eating and sleeping in jail, everyone who supports this regime deserves to be ambushed."

Three days later, after protesters confronted then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, then-Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., Spiegel tweeted: "We’ll leave him alone when Gorsuch leaves the Supreme Court. Or when @SenateMajLdr drops dead. Then we’ll bring donkeys to piss on his grave."

Spiegel and Ruth Sent Us did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

The tweets come to light as the abortion debate is once again sweeping the nation in reaction to the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which, if published as the majority opinion, would overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group, said Sunday someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into its Madison office and spray-painted a message outside reading, "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either."

President Biden said Monday he "strongly condemns" the attack.

"President Biden strongly condemns this attack and political violence of any stripe. The President has made clear throughout his time in public life that Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view. But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate," the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a reporter for Rewire News Group on Sunday cheered the arson attack and called for "more" violence against pro-life Americans.

"More of this. May these people never know a moment of peace or safety until they rot in the ground," Caroline Reilly wrote in a now-deleted tweet Sunday evening, responding to a report from The New York Times about the vandalism.