Left-wing streamer blasts New Jersey governor over state police response at ICE facility protests

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Marxist political commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker blasted New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill during a livestream Sunday, accusing the Democratic governor of aiding the Trump administration's immigration agenda through her response to anti-ICE protests outside a Newark detention facility.

Piker's criticism came after Sherrill defended the deployment of state police around demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, an ICE detention center in Newark, saying she would not allow unrest to provide a pretext for expanded federal immigration operations in New Jersey.

"I refuse to let that happen in New Jersey. I will not give ICE a pretext," Sherrill said in remarks aired during a news segment Piker was reacting to on stream.

Piker quickly mocked the governor's explanation.

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"Yeah, I won't give ICE a pretext. So I'm going to ensure that they don't have to do anything because I'm going to do it myself," Piker said. "That's basically what the meta is here for this blue state and its new blue governor."

The political commentator then broadened his criticism beyond Sherrill's handling of the protests.

"This is the centrist wing of the Democratic Party, ladies and gentlemen. This is what happens," Piker said.

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The comments came as anti-ICE demonstrations continued outside Delaney Hall, where activists have alleged detainees are being held in poor conditions and not receiving adequate food. The Department of Homeland Security has disputed those claims.

Later in the stream, Piker accused Sherrill of helping advance President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"The story is not the far-left activists continuing to rage at ICE in New Jersey," Piker said. "The real story is the horrifying conditions inside of this facility ... and the governor acting as though she's powerless to put a stop to it, and using what power she does have to basically work alongside the MAGA movement alongside the Trump administration, because these are state troopers in anti-riot gear on horseback."

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"These are state troopers that are brutalizing New Jerseyans," he added.

Piker further accused authorities of mistreating journalists covering the demonstrations.

"They're doing Israeli occupying force s---. It's disgusting," he said while discussing reports that an Associated Press photographer was injured while covering the protests.

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The streamer also used the broadcast to criticize Democratic lawmakers over immigration policy.

"Democrats have absolutely participated in this process," Piker said, arguing that some members of the party have supported legislation and funding measures related to immigration enforcement.

"I want to change that system," he later added. "Part of that also revolves around getting people elected who will make a big fuss."

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Later in the stream, Piker told viewers, "That's what I'm trying to f---ing change."

In recent months, Piker has crisscrossed the country canvassing for candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

During Sunday's livestream, he also voiced support for billionaire gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer and quoted Mao Zedong, the founder of the Chinese Communist Party.

Piker has previously drawn scrutiny for his support of progressive candidates and activism surrounding immigration policy.

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Earlier this year, he campaigned in New Jersey for congressional candidate Adam Hamamy, a Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidate whom Piker publicly defended following media scrutiny over his background.

Sherrill's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.