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New Jersey

Delaney Hall protests intensify as far-left activists, ICE supporters converge in New Jersey

Ideological showdown emerges outside Newark detention center as far-right Proud Boys join the fray

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Michael Dorgan Fox News
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Communist messaging on display as activists gather outside NJ immigration detention facility Video

Communist messaging on display as activists gather outside NJ immigration detention facility

Communist revolution chants, socialist organizations and anti-ICE activism were on display outside Delaney Hall, Saturday, as demonstrators protested immigration detention policies.

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NEWARK, N.J. — The continued unrest outside Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, took on a distinctly ideological tone during ICE demonstrations Saturday, as far-left communist-socialist activists and a far-right group clashed, transforming a protest over the center's conditions into a broader political spectacle.

The standoff began more than a week ago, when illegal immigrant detainees penned an open letter alleging physical and psychological torture, claiming they were being denied medical care and adequate food. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly denied the allegations, releasing facility menus to prove detainees are provided three daily meals with options like chicken fajitas and Salisbury steak.

Communist groups gather outside Delany Hall in Newark, N.J., Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Communist groups gather outside Delany Hall in Newark, N.J., Saturday, to protest ICE. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

NEW JERSEY AGITATORS BITE, KICK AND PUNCH ICE AGENTS AS DELANEY HALL CLASHES CONTINUE; 9 MORE ARRESTED: DHS

After violent skirmishes earlier in the week, where federal agents were assaulted by agitators, Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill ordered the New Jersey State Police to take over security, claiming the move was necessary to protect the demonstrators from an "ICE surge."

By Saturday morning, the immigrant detention center had been transformed into a fortified zone surrounded by large orange plastic barricades and metal fencing. 

State officials admitted the chaos is being driven by outside instigators rather than local residents, with state Attorney General Jennifer Davenport confirming five of the six people arrested by state police this week were not from New Jersey.

Far-right activists were seen facing off Saturday with communists and socialists at the Delaney Hall immigrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

Far-right activists were seen facing off Saturday with far-left communists and socialists at the Delaney Hall immigrant detention center in Newark, N.J. (Michael Dorgan/Fox News Digital)

A crowd of roughly 200 anti-ICE demonstrators, heavily intertwined with far-left and socialist organizations, dominated the scene Saturday, chanting, "Stop ICE Gestapo! Communist revolution!" while distributing radical literature reading "LONG LIVE COMMUNISM!" and "NO PAPERS, NO BORDERS, NO BOSSES."

ICE supporters, including members of the far-right Proud Boys, also made an appearance at the protest Saturday carrying pro-ICE flags, food and cases of water for law enforcement.

Their arrival sent a shockwave through the heavily outnumbering anti-ICE crowd, with far-left agitators immediately rushing toward the barriers, screaming profanities and shifting their chants to "Proud Boys go home." 

Pro-ICE supporters clash with counter-protesters during demonstrations outside Delaney Hall Immigration Detention Center on May 30, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

Pro-ICE supporters clash with anti-ICE agitators during demonstrations outside the Delaney Hall detention center, Saturday, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Sherrill claimed ICE engagement "creates an incredibly dangerous situation" adding she refuses to "back down in fighting the Trump administration and the threats they've made."

Sherrill acknowledged that "national extremist groups" have infiltrated the protests to create chaos, warning out-of-state actors that they are endangering the public and not helping the detainees.

Demonstrators for and against the Delaney Hall detention center yell at each other outside the facility Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Demonstrators for and against the Delaney Hall detention center yell at each other outside the facility Saturday, in Newark, N.J. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

"You're not helping detainee families, and you're certainly not keeping new Jersey safe today," the governor said. "Going forward, I urge those protesting outside of Delaney Hall to bring the temperature down so we can focus on the detainees and their families. Comply with the lawful orders from local and state law enforcement and let advocates, faith leaders and members of this community continue their work here in America."

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She added state health inspectors were recently blocked from viewing anything other than the facility's kitchen, and called on the Department of Homeland Security to stop pressuring detainees into signing deportation documents.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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