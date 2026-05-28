GOP lawmakers urge Treasury to press ahead with probe of Hasan Piker over Cuba trip

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Republican lawmakers are cheering on the Treasury Department's investigation into whether Marxist political influencer Hasan Piker broke any laws on his recent trip to Cuba, while a Jewish advocacy group asked the Justice Department to probe the Twitch streamer for allegedly serving as an unregistered agent for the communist nation.

Piker faces a federal administrative subpoena from the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, a probe that Piker says stems from a broader investigation into Americn-born, Shanghai-based tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham and the pro-communist nonprofit network he bankrolls.

In Washington, D.C., many lawmakers, all of them GOP, cheered the investigation.

"It’s no mystery why the man who said America deserved 9-11 has rocketed to stardom as the voice of the Democrat left — and openly discussed the money and strategy that makes up the progressive protest industrial complex," Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital.

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"There’s no way Congress will look away from what we’re learning about financing from Neville Singham or a scandal that’s now hiding in plain sight," Issa added.

Over the weekend, Fox News Digital reported that the Treasury Department subpoenaed Piker and CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin as part of a wider investigation into whether U.S. organizations and leaders violated U.S. laws and sanctions in supporting Cuba's communist regime.

CodePink, an organization co-founded by Singham’s wife and funded by Singham himself, sponsored a trip to Cuba for far-left influencers in March. Minnesota Democratic Rep.Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, also went on the trip, though officials from Omar’s office told Fox News Digital that her daughter paid for the trip herself and didn’t stay at a five-star hotel with other political activists.

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During a livestream on Monday, Piker directed investigators to Singham as a target, saying Singham’s "operation" in the U.S. includes the openly Marxist ANSWER Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, known as PSL.

"I think that ultimately the target is probably Singham and his operation from PSL to ANSWER Coalition to CodePink — like anything that he has ever financed," Piker said. "Not sure how much money he has now, but he's been a funding vehicle for a lot of political movements in the country, like a lot of activism, and they hate that s---, so they're trying to jam them up."

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A Fox News Digital investigation found that Singham has pumped $285 million into six organizations: $22.44 million to the People’s Forum, a hub for communist organizing in New York City; $1.33 million to CodePink; $68.7 million to Justice and Education Fund Inc., a nonprofit that funnels money to anonymous projects overseas; $1.098 million to BreakThrough BT Media, a propaganda arm; and $16.76 million to Tricontinental Ltd., a pro-communist think tank. The Party for Socialism and Liberation and ANSWER Coalition share office space at the People's Forum and share leadership with the People's Forum.

The Treasury Department is seeking financial, logistical and communications information surrounding the trips to Cuba via "Requests for Information," or "RFIs."

"Good," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., posted in response to news of the subpoena. "Hasan Piker and Code Pink went to Cuba, stayed in five star hotels, cozied up with thugs in the communist regime, and completely IGNORED the innocent political prisoners being starved and tortured,".

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"They should be thoroughly investigated and held accountable for ANY laws broken in doing so," Scott added.

Scott and Piker have clashed before. When describing the GOP targeting of fraud from the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress, Piker said, "If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott."

Piker’s radical views and increasingly popular base are part of a growing radicalism in the Democratic Party, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital.

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Fine said Piker’s influence on the Democratic Party has changed the Congress he saw more than 30 years ago while serving as a page in Washington, D.C.

"The parties had different views about how to make America great, but both parties wanted to make America great," Fine said. "Democrats, 35 years ago, loved America. They just wanted to get there differently than Republicans did. And everyone wanted a successful America."

"Times are changing. When I look across the aisle, I see people who I serve with who are in Congress to destroy the country," Fine added.

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Questions have risen as to whether Piker should have to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The National Jewish Advocacy Center told Fox News Digital the organization called on the Justice Department to investigate Piker over FARA rules on Thursday.

Last week, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., who was born to parents exiled from Cuba, told Fox News Digital that he shared the concern over political activists supporting communist regimes without registering as foreign agents.

"How they're not registered under FARA is hard to understand because they're very consistent. I mean, let's at least give them credit for that," he said.

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"It should be no surprise that folks associated with the Communist Party of China or, frankly, other anti-American groups, would be funding these groups in the United States [These groups’] sole role is pretty evident, to protect, defend and support anti-Americans," he added. "Whether it is terrorist groups [or] terrorist regimes like the one in Iran or the one in Cuba."

So far, a lone Democratic member, Rep. Delia C. Ramirez, D-Ill., posted to X following Fox News Digital’s report of the federal subpoena, calling the move "‘Red Scare’ tactics."

"The Trump administration is branding dissenters as ‘domestic terrorists’, ‘communists’, ‘Marxists’ in order justify the targeting, persecution, and violation of their rights," Ramirez posted.

"But this isn't the 1950’s and we won't fall for "Red Scare" tactics," she added. "We are fighting back against their authoritarian, imperialistic agenda."

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Piker’s fanbase has criticized other Democratic leaders and members for not siding with him, referring to Dems not standing up for Piker as "Blue MAGA."

Fox News Digital reached out to Piker and Benjamin but have not received responses.