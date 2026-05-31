Trump calls on all future candidates to take cognitive exam, noting perfect score during latest physical

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President Donald Trump fired back at critics of his health and cognitive abilities just two weeks before his 80th birthday, repeating his new favorite moniker for his Democrat critics, calling out the "Dumocrats."

"All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests," Trump wrote in an overnight Truth Social post.

"Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!"

Trump is set to become only the second president to serve at the advanced age of 80 after former President Joe Biden.

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT CROCKETT, RENEWS CALL FOR COGNITIVE TEST

"The results of my Physical Examination, taken at Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and just released, were extremely good," Trump's post began. "Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence.'

"Are the Dumocrats really surprised?"

Trump has long touted his cognitive test scores, using it as one of his campaign rally staples in contrast to his predecessor Biden, who was the oldest U.S. president in history at 82 when he left office in January 2025.

TRUMP DECLARED IN 'EXCELLENT OVERALL HEALTH' BY DOCTOR AFTER WALTER REED VISIT

The White House released a memorandum Friday night from Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, detailing Trump’s May 26 annual medical examination. The memo said the evaluation included diagnostic studies, laboratory testing conducted over the past year and consultations with 22 specialty providers.

The physician’s summary said Trump "remains in excellent health," with "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function." It also said his cognitive and physical performance were "excellent" and that he is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

"His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being," Barbabella wrote.

TRUMP CLAIMS WHITE HOUSE DOCTORS REPORT HIM IN 'PERFECT HEALTH,' SAYS HE 'ACED' THIRD STRAIGHT COGNITIVE EXAM

The memo said Trump’s neurological exam showed normal mental status, cranial nerves, motor strength, sensation, reflexes, gait and balance. It said he completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, known as the MoCA, and scored 30 out of 30.

"In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked!" Trump added in his post. "It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row."

Screenings for depression and anxiety were also listed as normal, but the report noted slight lower leg swelling, improved from last year, and bruising on the backs of his hands, which the physician attributed to minor soft tissue irritation from "frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin for cardiovascular prevention. The bruising is "common and benign," according to the physician.

Trump’s lab results were listed largely within normal ranges. His total cholesterol was 143, LDL cholesterol was 53, HDL cholesterol was 70 and triglycerides were 104. His fasting glucose was 83.2, hemoglobin A1c was 5.3 and PSA was 1.0. The memo also listed normal kidney, liver, thyroid and cardiac-related markers.

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Trump’s current medications include rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol control and aspirin for cardiac prevention.