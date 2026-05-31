Trump warns judge against sacrificing national security by blocking White House ballroom, drone base

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President Donald Trump is warning against obstruction of the $400 million White House ballroom and rooftop drone base, directly calling out U.S. District Judge Richard Leon for giving in to a "serial plaintiff" and a "ridiculous lawsuit" putting U.S. national security at risk.

"The DronePort at the White House Ballroom will be, perhaps, the most sophisticated anywhere in the World!" Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social. "It will safeguard our Nation’s Capital, Washington, D.C., long into the future.

"Judge Richard Leon should stop playing games with America’s Security!"

Trump urged Leon to dismiss the lawsuit from a person he described as a "highly litigious woman," warning the judge would be "held responsible" if an attack hits the White House.

FEDERAL JUDGE QUESTIONS TRUMP AUTHORITY ON WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM PROJECT

"If anything happens, he will be held responsible for the Death and Destruction caused to our Country," Trump added. "He has already created enough problems by allowing 'Top Secret' information to be released and exposed based on a ridiculous lawsuit started by a highly litigious woman (serial plaintiff!) whose 'strolling,' in her opinion, will be disturbed by the new, desperately needed structure – In any event, a woman who has absolutely no STANDING!

"With the advent of highly sophisticated, and powerful, modern day weaponry, we can no longer defend Washington, D.C., with rifles and pistols, alone. This ridiculous lawsuit must be dismissed, IMMEDIATELY!" Trump added.

The post came as the Justice Department again pressed Leon to lift an injunction that has held up parts of the project, arguing in a court filing that a shooting outside a White House checkpoint earlier this month underscored the need for stronger security measures at the executive mansion.

TRUMP PULLS BACK CURTAIN ON WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM’S FORTRESS-LIKE DEFENSES ABOVE AND DEEP BELOW

"In light of the recent attacks against President Trump’s life — including two attempts in less than a month — the injunction entered by this Court for the benefit of a strolling woman, who filed suit against the East Wing Project long before she knew what was going to be built (This is a woman who is a known serial plaintiff throughout Washington, D.C.), and who has absolutely no standing, must be immediately vacated, and this suit, which is a complete embarrassment to our Country, must be dismissed," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in the five-page filing.

"This is a terrible, tremendously harmful case to the United States of America, and all it stands for!" .

The gunman who opened fire at the White House checkpoint was shot by officers and later died at a hospital.

APPEALS COURT LETS TRUMP RESUME WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION, SEEKS LOWER COURT CLARITY

Leon ruled in April that Trump lacked the legal authority to build the ballroom without congressional approval. He issued an injunction halting "above-ground construction of the planned ballroom," though an appeals court quickly put that order on hold, allowing construction to continue until June.

The lawsuit was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization. The group has said it would not drop the case, even after the Justice Department cited a foiled attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April as a reason to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the lawsuit.

Trump previously disclosed that the ballroom project would include a rooftop drone base and a six-story underground military complex with a hospital and research facilities.

During a tour with reporters , Trump said the ballroom’s roof would be built for military use and designed to withstand a direct attack.

"The entire roof is built for military," Trump said. "They have a massive drone capacity. Not only is it drone-proof, if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact. But it’s also meant as a drone port that would protect all of Washington."

The proposed 90,000-square-foot ballroom would dwarf the historic White House complex and has become a flashpoint in a broader fight over presidential authority, security spending and the preservation of historic federal buildings.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS EAST WING DEMOLITION WAS NECESSARY DUE TO STRUCTURAL ISSUES

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Trump has argued that the ballroom is necessary to host large events of up to 1,000 people in a secure location, saying current White House entertainment spaces are too small.

The White House has said the project’s security features include titanium fencing, hardened roofing, thick special glass and underground facilities. Trump told reporters the roof would be made of "impenetrable steel," and said the fencing was strong enough that "a bulldozer cannot knock it over."

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Leon has not yet ruled on the Justice Department’s latest request to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case.

Reuters contributed to this report.