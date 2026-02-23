NJ Democrats push ‘F---ICE Act’ to let residents sue over immigration enforcement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic lawmakers in one major blue state are facing backlash over their latest attempt to blunt federal immigration enforcement through a new bill crafted around a vulgar acronym.

The F---ICE Act, with the acronym spelled out in practice, is officially the "Fight Unlawful Conduct and Keep Individuals and Communities Empowered Act" and would permit civil action for violations of the U.S. Constitution related to immigration enforcement. The measure was introduced after a clash between a federal agent and a democratic socialist councilman.

Tensions between local and state officials and DHS had soared this month after federal authorities reportedly detained nearly a dozen people on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail in Jersey City. Jake Ephros, a Democratic Socialist councilman who went to the scene, was rebuffed by a federal agent who told him, "I don’t need a warrant, bro."

Assembs. Ravi Bhalla and Katie Brennan, two Democrats from neighboring Hoboken, crafted the F---ICE Act in response to the incident. Bhalla also announced several other bills seeking to restrict New Jersey’s cooperation with the federal government, according to the Hudson County View.

Bhalla said that when he was mayor of neighboring Hoboken, his first move was to enact a sanctuary city ordinance. The city is famously home to Frank Sinatra and sits across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan.

"ICE has no place in our communities," he said in a statement. "Now, the stakes are even higher, and it is incumbent on all of us to use the power we have to keep our residents safe."

Brennan cited Ephros’ run-in with ICE in comments to People, adding that she cannot "sit back and do nothing while they violate people’s constitutional rights."

"These bills strengthen local protections and make sure these agents of chaos face accountability. We have to use the full force of our state government to protect the people of New Jersey."

Brennan told NJ Advance Media that while critics have voiced concern about her acting "unbecoming" and "unladylike," she said it was fellow Hoboken Democrat state Sen. Raj Mukherji who came up with the acronym.

Mukherji has said ICE has sown "seeds of chaos" nationwide.

Not all lawmakers were on board, including some from the state’s more conservative, rural northwest.

"So, they’re doing acronyms now," said Assemb. Michael Inganamort, R-Chester.

"This sort of radicalism is the inevitable result of an unchecked, 25-year Democratic Majority. It’s what our Republican Minority stands against and why elections matter," Inganamort said in a statement on X.

Assemb. Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, said the bill’s title is "wild" but the premise is "wilder."

"[I] don’t have the text yet, but if it means what it sounds like, that’s illegal entry followed by a state-created pathway to sue over enforcement," she said.

"If I was a bettin’ woman, I’d guess NJ taxpayers will be footing the legal bill."

"Katie and Ravi need their mouths washed out with soap," quipped conservative commentator Matt Rooney of "Save Jersey."

Assemb. Paul Kanitra, R-Point Pleasant Beach, suggested the state should deal with the F---ICE Act the same way it deals with people who submit applications for off-color tags.

"Much like the state DMV has to turn down and in some cases even repossess license plates that are deemed vulgar, this should suffer the same fate," Kanitra said.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill could not immediately be reached for comment.

In one of her first acts in Trenton, Sherrill signed Executive Order 12, which restricts ICE activities on state property and creates a portal for residents to report immigration enforcement in their areas.

"I take seriously my responsibility to keep New Jersey residents safe and, as a Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor, my commitment to upholding the Constitution will never waver. This executive order will prohibit ICE from using state property to launch operations," Sherrill said in a statement at the time.