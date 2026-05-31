Karen Bass appears to liken Spencer Pratt to Trump amid tightening LA mayoral race

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her challengers spent the final weekend before Election Day crisscrossing the city as a surprisingly competitive mayoral race heads toward a likely runoff.

Bass, who is seeking a second term, is up against former reality star Spencer Pratt and city council member Nithya Raman in Tuesday’s primary election.

Recent polling has shown a competitive race as no candidate is expected to receive more than 50% of the vote. The top two finishers would then advance to a November runoff.

On Saturday, Bass — who is backed by high-profile Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom — stopped at Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock.

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She was seen serving tacos while wearing an apron bearing the slogan "Common Sense and Carne Asada."

During an Instagram livestream Saturday, Bass also took aim at Pratt.

"You have a failed reality TV star who wants to be famous," she said while speaking with two actresses before appearing to reference President Donald Trump. "We know what it means if you put somebody who is a reality TV star in a seat of power."

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Pratt spent part of Saturday criticizing Raman on X, including attacking her recent campaign advertisements.

In a video posted to Instagram, Raman pointed to a recent poll and urged supporters to vote.

"After millions of dollars of spending against us, we are still here and we are still competitive," she said.

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Pratt, who is best known for his role on "The Hills," has gained attention in the race by criticizing Bass over the response to the January 2025 wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures, including his Pacific Palisades home.

He has also sharply criticized Bass over homelessness, drug addiction and crime.

Pratt has gained momentum in recent weeks and secured endorsements from fellow reality television personalities, actors, musicians and media figures.

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Still, Pratt — a registered Republican — faces significant challenges in a city where Democratic candidates have historically dominated local elections.

Fox News Digital's Adam Pack, Kiera McDonald and Andrew Mark Miller, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.