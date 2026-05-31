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Texas

America’s next economic powerhouse may be rising in red-state territory

CBRE report found 725 companies relocated headquarters between 2018 and 2025, with Dallas-Fort Worth leading all cities

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Why billionaires, CEOs and manufacturers keep choosing Texas as America’s business capital Video

Why billionaires, CEOs and manufacturers keep choosing Texas as America’s business capital

Gabriela von zur Muehlen, chief policy officer at the Texas Association of Business, says Texas’ low costs and strong supply chains help attract billionaires, CEOs and manufacturers.

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DALLAS — Texas has emerged as the biggest winner in corporate America’s flight from high-tax blue states, attracting a wave of headquarters relocations as companies increasingly abandon costly coastal hubs for lower-tax Republican strongholds.

The relocation wave is reshaping the balance of economic power in America, boosting red-state economies while raising fresh questions about whether high taxes and regulation are driving companies out of blue-state strongholds.

Dallas-Fort Worth led the nation with 111 headquarters relocations between 2018 and 2025, according to a CBRE report, while Austin added 88 and Houston gained 31. Together, the three Texas hubs have became one of the nation’s biggest magnets for corporate relocations.

THE RED STATES RACING AHEAD IN AMERICA’S POWERFUL WEALTH BOOM — AND THE STATES FALLING BEHIND

A view of downtown Austin, Texas on July 3, 2025.

The Texas capital attracted 88 corporate relocations from 2018 to 2025. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CBRE found 725 companies relocated headquarters during that seven-year period, with many citing growth opportunities, lower operating costs and lighter regulation as key reasons for moving.

Florida, particularly Miami, also emerged as a major beneficiary. Over the past year alone, six companies moved operations to Miami from costly hubs like Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Boston, drawn by Florida’s lower taxes, growing tech sector and access to East Coast markets.

Companies told CBRE that Miami’s expanding startup scene and growing pool of finance and tech talent are making the city increasingly attractive. International firms are also flocking to South Florida for its strong tourism, travel and beauty industries.

Meanwhile, California suffered the nation’s steepest corporate losses.

CALIFORNIA’S LOOMING CAPITAL FLIGHT PROBLEM COULD RESHAPE STATE IN 3 KEY AREAS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at a podium during a news conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has previously said he does not support proposals to impose a "billionaire tax" on the state’s wealthiest residents. (Fred Greaves/Reuters)

The San Francisco Bay Area posted a net loss of 163 headquarters during the same period Texas posted gains. Companies leaving California frequently cited taxes, labor rules and soaring living costs as reasons for relocating elsewhere, CBRE found.

The migration is also becoming increasingly political.

Economic performance often shapes midterm messaging, and corporate relocations are poised to play a larger role in debates over taxes, regulation and the broader business climate.

THIS STATE ISN’T JUST GROWING — ITS ECONOMY IS GETTING RICHER PER RESIDENT

A U.S. flag and Texas state flag on a crane during a ground breaking ceremony at a future site manufacturing site.

As companies relocate to Republican-led states, blue-state leaders are facing growing scrutiny over whether high taxes and regulation are driving employers away and weakening economic growth. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The issue is drawing even more attention as Democrats in several blue states push billionaire taxes and other progressive policies that critics warn could accelerate the exodus of companies and wealthy residents.

Whether the trend endures remains unclear.

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But for now, the corporate migration is reinforcing a growing reality: Taxes, regulation and cost of living are increasingly determining where businesses invest, where jobs move and which states gain or lose economic power.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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