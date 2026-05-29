The celeb endorsements boosting Spencer Pratt's chances of becoming the next LA mayor

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As Los Angeles voters prepare to head to the polls next week, reality TV star and online influencer-turned-mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt has gained surprising momentum in the race for mayor. He's racked up endorsements from fellow reality stars as well as famous actors, musicians and media personalities.

Despite a growing list of high-profile supporters, Pratt said in an interview on "Gutfeld!" on Thursday that celebrity endorsements are not a priority for his campaign. "I actually don't want celebrities to come out and endorse me," he said, adding the only endorsements he wants are from "the moms and the animal lovers in L.A."

Fox News Digital breaks down the biggest names fueling Pratt's rise in the second-largest U.S. city ahead of the June 2 primary.

1. Joe Rogan

During an April 15 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan told Pratt he would vote for him if he could.

"Listen, man. I'm voting for you. I can't vote for you, but I'm rooting for you," the world's most famous podcaster said in a sit-down with the mayoral candidate.

Rogan relocated from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas in 2020. Still, he told Pratt: "If I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever, I would vote for you."

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2. Adam Carolla

Comedian and radio personality Adam Carolla has repeatedly endorsed Pratt.

On an April 21 episode of "The Adam Carolla Show," Pratt outlined his plans to "bring back common sense" to City Hall, and Carolla later wrote on Instagram that Pratt had his "full endorsement for mayor!"

Carolla describes himself as a libertarian and supported Andrew Yang's Democratic primary run in the 2020 presidential election.

3. Dennis Quaid

The actor endorsed Pratt's mayoral bid during a May 23 exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, saying, "Go Spencer Pratt."

Quaid has previously criticized LA Mayor Karen Bass for traveling to Ghana as the wildfires erupted. The actor was critical of city leaders over water shortages, budget cuts to Los Angeles Fire Department and the broader response to the wildfires.

Pratt's meteoric rise in the campaign stemmed from viral videos of him speaking on the lot of his burned down house and promising to help rebuild Los Angeles.

4. Paris Hilton

The reality star and heiress to the Hilton Hotels throne backed Pratt on April 24.

She promoted "Spencer for Mayor" with a raised-hands emoji on his Instagram video showing the Airstream trailer he has been living in since his Pacific Palisades home was destroyed in the California wildfires.

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5. James Woods

Actor James Woods praised Pratt's mayoral debate performance in an X post, saying he was "surprisingly effective, direct, polite, and prepared." He also criticizing Partt's rivals Mayor Bass and Democrat Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

"The other two have history as their enemy because everything they've done has been a catastrophe," Woods wrote. "He can absolutely win this thing."

6. Billy Bush

"Hot Mics" host Billy Bush threw his support behind Pratt after the mayoral debate on May 6. Many were surprised at how well Pratt fared and started taking him seriously as a candidate after his showdown with his two Democrat competitors.

Bush said that Pratt "won that debate flat out" and calling him "relatable" and "likable" during an appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime" earlier this month.

He added that the Republican candidate running as an independent doesn't represent "MAGA" but does appeal to people who have "had enough of mismanagement in our government."

7. Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, conservative commentator and daughter of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, wrote on X that Pratt's debate performance was "the blueprint" for how "older millennials need to communicate and present their ideas and campaign messaging when running for office."

McCain described Pratt as "10/10 no notes" and echoed Bush and other supporters when saying he "killed the debate" performance.

8. Katharine McPhee & David Foster

Singer Katharine McPhee and her composer and record producer husband David Foster hosted a star-studded fundraiser for Pratt at their Brentwood Park home.

Video went viral of McPhee serenading Pratt at the event.

"Spencer, you're simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than Karen Bass and Nithya Raman," she sang to the tune of Tina Turner's hit "The Best."

McPhee was also listed among the celebrity donors backing Pratt's campaign.

9. Kristin Cavallari

Pratt's former "The Hills" co-star Kristin Cavallari said on the April 21 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast that his mayoral run is "f---ing genius."

She praised the registered Republican as an outsider who will "call out the corruption."

While she can't vote for Pratt as a Tennessee resident, Cavallari encouraged Los Angeles voters to cast their ballots for him in the June 2 election.

10. Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner who co-starred with Pratt in "The Princes of Malibu" and "The Hills," was one of the candidate's earliest supporters.

He defended Pratt's intelligence and qualifications in an Instagram Story post after he announced his run for mayor.

Jenner said Pratt has "the backbone to stand up to career politicians."

11. Audrina Patridge

Another fellow reality TV star Audrina Patridge said she was "impressed" by Pratt after listening to his interviews.

Pratt "would make a lot of change to L.A. and he would follow through with what he said," she told Us Weekly in an interview earlier in May.

The "Dancing With the Stars" alum, like many who have backed "The Hill" reality star, cannot vote for Pratt because she lives in Orange County and not L.A. proper.

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That isn't stopping Patridge from "rooting for him."

12. Amber Rose

The model and actress publicly backed Pratt in the comments section of an Instagram post in which he vowed if elected mayor to end the "grift" surrounding homelessness, mental illness and addiction.

13. Joanna Krupa

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star publicly endorsed Pratt after appearing with him at a dog adoption event at The Barkery Encino.

In an Instagram video posted after the event, Krupa said she showed up to support Pratt "because this isn't about politics anymore. It's about real change," adding "this isn't about Democrat or Republican."

14. Heather McDonald

Actress and comedian Heather McDonald publicly endorsed Pratt following the mayoral debate, writing on X, "Watching @spencerpratt in the mayoral debate! Let's go, Spencer!"

15. Nick Viall

"The Bachelor" star publicly supported Pratt shortly after he announced his mayoral campaign on Instagram.

"You have my vote" in the comments section.

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16. Jamie Kennedy

Comedian and "Scream" actor Jamie Kennedy, who has remained outspoken about Los Angeles politics, voiced support for Pratt's mayoral campaign in an interview with Fox News Digital.

17. DJ Kaskade

DJ Kaskade, whose real name is Ryan Gary Raddon, showed support for Pratt in the comments of his campaign announcement post, writing, "Let's go!"

18. Doug Reinhardt

Doug Reinhardt, who appeared alongside Pratt on "The Hills," is among the donors backing his mayoral campaign.

19-20. Leonardo DiCaprio & Jamie Foxx

Pratt claimed in an interview with Us Weekly that actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately expressed support for his campaign during an interview with Us Weekly.

Neither have weighed-in publicly. Fox News Digital reports that DiCaprio has not privately endorsed any candidate either, and representatives for Foxx did not weigh-in on the race when reached for comment.

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Beyond the endorsements, Pratt's campaign has also surged financially. It reportedly brought in millions of dollars and has out raised both incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and progressive Democrat challenger Nithya Raman.

Pratt, a registered Republican running as an independent in the nonpartisan race, launched his mayoral bid in January after criticizing city officials, including Bass and Raman, over their response to the devastating wildfires that destroyed his house, homelessness and crime in America's second-largest city.

Fox News Digital’s Ashley Hume contributed to this report.