Trump expands Turkey ambassador's diplomatic role, adding Iraq, Syria amid Middle East tensions

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U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack is getting expanded duties from President Donald Trump to serve as special envoy to Syria and Iraq as the administration tries to forge lasting peace in the Middle East.

"I am pleased to announce that United States Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, who has done an outstanding job, will be named Special Presidential Envoy to Syria and, likewise, Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq, as we advance our strategic cooperation with the Governments of Syria and Iraq, our relationship with them continues to grow," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday.

Syria, a longtime Iranian terrorist proxy battleground, has moved to make peace with the Trump administration and Israel in recent years. It has largely been moved in that direction with the guidance of Turkey, the northern neighbor of Iraq and Syria.

"Tom will remain Ambassador to Türkiye, and operate with the full backing of the United States Department of State," Trump's post continued. "We greatly appreciate the work that Tom Barrack has done, and his continued willingness to serve our Country."

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The announcement came as Washington remains locked in high-stakes negotiations with Iran and as Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards launched new attacks on separatist groups in northern Iraq, according to Reuters.

Barrack’s expanded assignment places him at the center of several overlapping pressure points in the region: the future of U.S. engagement with Syria, the stability of Iraq, Turkey's role as a regional power broker and the broader fallout from the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The move also follows earlier reporting that Barrack had already been playing a major role in Syria policy, including discussions involving Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the administration’s approach to Damascus.

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Trump’s announcement landed during a tense weekend for U.S. diplomacy. The president has not announced a final decision on a proposed Iran agreement, and recent reports said he requested changes to a draft deal negotiated by his envoys, including tougher provisions related to Iran’s nuclear materials.

Trump said in a Fox News interview that he was "in no hurry" to finalize a deal with Tehran, while warning the U.S. could resume military action if negotiations fail. War Secretary Pete Hegseth also said the U.S. military remained poised to resume strikes against Iran.

The administration’s core peace demands have centered on preventing Iran from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and securing terms that Trump has described as tougher than earlier proposals. The Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of contention because of its importance to global energy shipments.

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The northern Iraq strikes underscored the risk that the conflict could continue to spill across borders even as diplomacy continues. Iranian forces have repeatedly targeted Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, accusing them of threatening Iran’s security. Those attacks have placed additional pressure on Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government while complicating U.S. efforts to stabilize Iraq.

Barrack, a longtime Trump ally and businessman, is now expected to help manage U.S. relationships with three countries that sit at the heart of the administration’s Middle East strategy.