Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

Man charged with assaulting federal officers after allegedly biting ICE agents at Newark anti-ICE protest

Acting AG Todd Blanche warns additional arrests could follow as anti-ICE protests outside Delaney Hall continue

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Anti-ICE agitator detained in New Jersey Video

Anti-ICE agitator detained in New Jersey

Federal agents and agitators clash outside the Delaney Hall Detention Center in Newark, N.J., Thursday evening.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly biting two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during a chaotic anti-ICE protest outside a Newark detention facility, authorities said.

Brendan John Geier, 26, of Madison, New Jersey, was arrested Thursday and charged with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury, according to the Department of Justice.

A DOJ news release said the incident took place outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center, where protesters have gathered for more than a week and have been accused of assaulting federal agents.

"Peaceful protest doesn’t translate to violently attacking federal law enforcement officers," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CLASH WITH FEDERAL AGENTS OUTSIDE NEWARK DETENTION CENTER

A protest outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center and a federal officer who was allegedly bit by a protester

Brendan John Geier was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting federal officers during a protest outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center, authorities said. (Acting AG Todd Blanche via X; Selcuk Acar/Anadolu)

"Federal officers are protecting United States’ property and facilities," Blanche continued. "With virtually no local law enforcement support from New Jersey, rioters are regrouping and attacking."

Blanche said additional arrests could follow as authorities continue investigating the demonstrations.

"We will not tolerate the vicious attacks we have seen in Newark the last few days, and we will make arrests and hold people accountable for criminal conduct," he said.

WATCH: POLICE ABSENT FROM DELANEY HALL CHAOS AS AGITATORS BLOCK ICE VEHICLES AND AGENTS USE PEPPER SPRAY

ICE agents spraying chemical irritants at protestors outside federal immigration center in Newark

ICE agents use chemical irritants during clashes with protestors outside the federal immigration center at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday. (Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Nine people were arrested during Thursday’s clashes, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital.

The demonstrations have at times turned confrontational, with federal officials saying agents have deployed pepper spray and used crowd-control tactics to push back agitators.

"As alleged in the Justice Department's complaint, this violent rioter savagely bit an ICE law enforcement officer outside of Delaney Hall," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. "The Trump Administration will always stand with our law enforcement officers."

ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS CLASH WITH AGENTS OUTSIDE NEW JERSEY DETENTION CENTER AS GOV. SHERRILL DENIED ENTRY

Protestors, politicians, and ICE agents standing outside Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark, N.J.

Protestors, politicians, and ICE agents gather outside Delaney Hall, an immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, on May 27, 2026. (Rashid Umar Abbasi/Fox News Digital)

He added that "anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The DOJ said the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday as federal officers conducted perimeter security operations at the Newark facility.

Prosecutors said a large group of demonstrators blocked a roadway leading to the detention center, prompting deportation officers to form a line and advance toward the crowd, which allegedly included Geier.

TOP DEM GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING AT ICE DETENTION CENTER

Protestors, politicians and ICE agents gathered outside Delaney Hall immigration facility in Newark, N.J.

Protestors, politicians and ICE agents gathered outside Delaney Hall, an immigration facility in Newark, New Jersey, on May 27, 2026. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

According to prosecutors, demonstrators ignored repeated commands to move back and remained in the roadway.

"Geier instead engaged in a struggle with deportation officers, kicking officers and ultimately biting an officer’s forearm, and another’s knuckle," the DOJ said in a news release.

Both officers were treated at a local hospital, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement came hours after Blanche said a separate man was arrested outside Delaney Hall for allegedly making death threats against an ICE officer and the officer’s family.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

Close modal

Continue