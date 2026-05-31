Arizona school board member gets backlash after mocking board president with Nazi salute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona school board member is facing calls to resign after appearing to make a Nazi salute during a contentious public meeting before later comparing the board president to a dictator and saying, "All I could think of tonight was Hitler."

Video from a May 26 Deer Valley Unified School District Governing Board meeting appears to show board member Kimberly Fisher raising her right arm and saying, "Heil, heil" during a dispute with board President Paul Carver Jr.

The exchange occurred near the end of the meeting during a disagreement over scheduling a community study session related to district boundary discussions.

According to video of the meeting, Fisher objected to holding the session during the afternoon, arguing that community members would have difficulty attending.

NJ COUNCILWOMAN CONDEMNS 'IGNORANCE' OF COMPARING ICE AGENTS TO NAZIS DURING HEATED MEETING

"The whole point of having a study session with our community is that we can get their input and they can hear our discussions," Fisher said during the meeting.

Carver later said he moved to adjourn the meeting because the discussion involved an item that was not on the posted agenda and could have raised concerns under Arizona's Open Meeting Law.

"The reason for calling for the adjournment was simply that, as the question turned into discussion concerning an item that was not on the agenda, the board was moving into an area that could have been considered a violation of Arizona's Open Meeting Law," Carver said in a Facebook video posted after the meeting.

BYRON DONALDS REBUKES 'SQUAD' MEMBER OVER 'FASCIST' SLUR: ‘DO I LOOK LIKE A MEMBER OF THE THIRD REICH?’

Carver said Fisher made the gesture and comment after the motion to adjourn.

"The point behind this post is that there's a lot of noise being made that she may have been justified in making that statement because she felt like I was being a dictator," Carver said. "I was simply following the rules of the state of Arizona."

He added that "it is never okay to make those gestures and make that statement with those gestures in any environment."

MARYLAND TEACHER FACES CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OVER CONTROVERSIAL CHARLIE KIRK MEME

The incident prompted condemnation from district officials, who said Fisher was acting independently and did not represent the views of the district.

"The District does not condone, support, or endorse gestures or language associated with hate, discrimination, intimidation or violence in any form," Deer Valley Unified School District said in a statement. "Such actions do not reflect the mission or vision of Deer Valley Unified School District."

The district added that Fisher's "views and actions do not reflect and should not be attributed to other board members, staff, other members of the school community or the District."

TENNESSEE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER CENSURED AFTER CALLING STUDENT ‘HOT’ AT MEETING

The Deer Valley Educators Association also condemned Fisher's conduct and called for her resignation.

"DVEA was horrified and disgusted to see DVUSD Governing Board Member Kimberly Fisher deliver a Nazi salute during the Tuesday, May 26, 2026, board meeting," association president Kelley Fisher said in a statement.

"Any leader who uses a Nazi salute during a School Board meeting is unfit for public service. There is no justification for this behavior. Kimberly Fisher should resign before she does more harm to our students and the community at large."

WOMAN DISROBES AT CALIFORNIA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING IN PROTEST OF LOCKER ROOM POLICIES

Hours after the meeting, Fisher posted a Facebook livestream in which she doubled down on her criticism of Carver, repeatedly describing his leadership as dictatorial.

"We have been living or operating under virtually a dictatorship for a long time," Fisher said.

She also accused Carver of acting like "a dictator" and urged voters not to support him in future elections.

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN HURLS PROFANITY-LACED MESSAGE AT STEPHEN MILLER

Near the end of the livestream, Fisher appeared to connect her thinking during the meeting to historical dictators.

"What was it? Pol Pot, you know, was the most egregious dictator I've heard of," Fisher said. "All I could think of tonight was Hitler."

Fisher did not directly address the gesture or comment from the meeting during the livestream.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER SUED FOR ALLEGEDLY EMBEZZLING $175K FOR STRIP CLUBS, VACATIONS, CAMPAIGN EXPENSES

In a separate video posted to social media, Carver said community members had asked why the board was not taking action against Fisher. He argued Arizona law limits the ability of school boards to discipline elected members.

"I need the community to understand that in the state of Arizona, the school district and the board do not have the ability to discipline board members," Carver said.

Carver called Fisher's behavior "rampant and repetitive" and said her actions were "totally unacceptable and unprofessional."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Deer Valley Unified School District serves more than 33,000 students across northern Maricopa County, including communities in north Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Cave Creek and New River, according to the district.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fisher for comment.