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Midterm Elections

Platner controversies fuel speculation about little-known Maine ballot replacement provision

Platner has faced criticism over a tattoo linked to Nazi imagery, inflammatory Reddit posts, and sexually explicit messages

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Platner candidacy shows ‘embarrassing’ state of Democratic Party: Maine GOP lawmaker Video

Platner candidacy shows ‘embarrassing’ state of Democratic Party: Maine GOP lawmaker

Fox News Digital spoke to Maine Republican State Sen. Trey Stewart about the position Democrats find themselves in supporting Graham Platner’s chaotic Senate campaign.

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As controversy surrounding Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner continues to mount, attention is turning to a little-known provision of Maine law that could allow Democrats to replace him on the general election ballot after the primary.

The question has taken on new significance because Maine election law provides a mechanism for replacing a nominee who withdraws after winning a primary.

Under Maine law, a candidate who wins the June 9 primary and subsequently withdraws by 5 p.m. on July 13 may be replaced by a nominee selected by party officials. Any replacement candidate must be chosen no later than 5 p.m. on July 27. The timeline would give Democrats just 14 days to settle on a replacement candidate and prepare for the general election campaign.

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Graham Platner speaking at a town hall at the Franco Center in Lewiston, Maine

Senate candidate Graham Platner, D-Maine, speaks at a town hall at the Franco Center in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 15, 2025. (Libby Kenny/Sun Journal via AP)

While there is no public indication that Democrats are pursuing such a strategy, the provision has fueled speculation about what options the party would have if concerns about Platner's candidacy continue to grow.

The scrutiny comes as Platner has faced a series of controversies in recent weeks, including criticism over a tattoo with links to Nazi imagery, resurfaced Reddit posts in which he made inflammatory comments about veterans, sexual assault and political opponents and reports about sexually explicit messages exchanged with other women during his marriage.

Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer, has defended himself against the criticism and retained the support of prominent Democrats, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Still, some party figures have questioned whether the allegations could complicate Democrats' efforts to unseat Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races.

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Sen. Bernie Sanders and Graham Platner standing together at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine last weekend. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Among the Democrats who have publicly criticized Platner is Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., who described the candidate's tattoo controversy as "personally disqualifying." Former Maine state Rep. Genevieve McDonald, who previously served as Platner's political director, resigned from the campaign and has publicly questioned his viability, reportedly describing him as unelectable.

Although Maine law provides a post-primary window for Democrats to replace Platner on the general election ballot if he voluntarily withdraws, any such effort would face significant political hurdles. Platner remains the overwhelming favorite to win the June 9 primary, and there is currently no public evidence that party leaders are organizing a campaign to force him from the race.

Split of Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner

Sen. Susan Collins blasts Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's mocking of a U.S. wounded soldier as the two are headed toward a likely November showdown as resurfaced Reddit posts continue to resurface from Platner. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

But the political reality may be more important than the procedural one. Following former Gov. Janet Mills' decision not to run, much of the Democratic establishment has consolidated behind Platner, and national Democratic figures have continued to support his candidacy despite the controversies.

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For now, the question remains largely hypothetical. While Maine law provides a mechanism for replacing a nominee under certain circumstances, Democrats have shown little public appetite for revisiting the race absent a major new development.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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