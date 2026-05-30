Anti-ICE agitator charged with allegedly biting officers during Delaney Hall clashes

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An anti-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agitator was hit with federal charges after gnarly photos showed bloody bite marks he allegedly made into federal agents' arms during violent clashes outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

Brendan John Geier, a 26-year-old man from Madison, New Jersey, was part of a group of agitators blocking the road near Delaney Hall on Thursday night when ICE deportation officers instructed the group to move away, the U.S. Department of Justice said. He was charged with

The group allegedly ignored the commands and instead violently engaged with the officers, according to the DOJ. Geier then "engaged in a struggle with deportation officers, kicking officers and ultimately biting an officer’s forearm, and another’s knuckle. Both victims received treatment at a local hospital," prosecutors said. He was charged with assaulting federal officers and causing bodily injury and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cari Fais on Friday, the DOJ said.

"We will not tolerate the vicious attacks on ICE officers we’ve seen in New Jersey the last few days. These riots are clearly not 'peaceful protests' as you can see from the photos of these horrific wounds. Assault a federal officer, you’ll be held accountable," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a Friday afternoon post on X.

NEW JERSEY AGITATORS BITE, KICK AND PUNCH ICE AGENTS AS DELANEY HALL CLASHES CONTINUE; 9 MORE ARRESTED: DHS

Blanche posted to X photos of bloodied ICE agents displaying their wounds.

"Peaceful protest doesn’t translate to violently attacking federal law enforcement officers," Blanche said in a statement. "Federal officers are protecting United States’ property and facilities. With virtually no local law enforcement support from New Jersey, rioters are regrouping and attacking. We will not tolerate the vicious attacks we have seen in Newark the last few days, and we will make arrests and hold people accountable for criminal conduct."

"As alleged in the Justice Department's complaint, this violent rioter savagely bit an ICE law enforcement officer outside of Delaney Hall. The Trump Administration will always stand with our law enforcement officers," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin also added in the statement. "Anyone who assaults a law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THROW WOODEN PALLETS, MATTRESSES AT FEDERAL AGENTS DURING CHAOTIC NJ DETENTION CENTER CLASH

"As alleged, this defendant responded to lawful orders from federal officers by kicking one and biting two others who were performing their official duties," U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer for the District of New Jersey also said in the statement. "Assaulting law enforcement officers is unacceptable. Period. Federal officers must be able to carry out their responsibilities without being subjected to violence, intimidation, or obstruction. This Office will continue to prosecute those who, as alleged here, assault officers and interfere with the lawful execution of their duties."

"To be clear, peaceful protest does not mean biting, kicking, or punching law enforcement officers," Acting Special Agent in Charge Spiros Karabinas of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Newark added in the statement.

"The repeated assaults on federal officers at Delaney Hall are criminal acts — not protected speech. Homeland Security Investigations is unwavering in its commitment to hold those who attack law enforcement fully accountable under the law," Karabinas concluded.

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Ongoing demonstrations outside Delaney Hall are entering their second week.

Fox News Digital contacted the DOJ for additional information.

On Saturday morning, anti-ICE agitators and counter protesters were both seen outside Delaney Hall. A crowd was growing, and many officers were seen patrolling on bikes, with a visible divide between pro-ICE protesters and anti-ICE agitators.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who spent Memorial Day at Delaney Hall supporting the anti-ICE crowds, announced Friday that she was instructing New Jersey State Police to assume responsibility for public safety outside the detention center. Earlier in the week, Mullin had placed the blame on Sherrill for not allowing local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. DHS said local police were largely absent as federal agents were met with violent demonstrators.

Fox News' Kimberly Ruiz contributed to this report.