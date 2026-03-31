Illegal alien murder suspect avoided system as ICE pushes Dem governor to keep him locked up

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A Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally — who authorities say entered as a "gotaway" and had never been encountered by federal immigration officials — has been charged in a fatal stabbing in Fairfax County, Virginia, Fox News has learned.

Fairfax County Police said Monday that Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, 38, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, adding that he is being held without bond.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sources confirmed to Fox News that Chavarria Muy has no alien registration number, indicating he had not previously been encountered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and is believed to have entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and location.

ICE has lodged a detainer with Fairfax County authorities.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing just before 9 p.m. Sunday and, upon arrival, located a man inside a residence with multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

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Officers immediately performed life-saving measures until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel took over and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said, and detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau took over the investigation.

After an investigation, Chavarria Muy was identified as the suspect. Police said he and the victim were known to each other.

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Officers ultimately located Chavarria Muy in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident.

The DHS said ICE has requested that Fairfax County officials honor the detainer and not release Chavarria Muy from custody, citing past instances where local authorities have declined to comply with such requests.

Democrat Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger previously signed an executive order restricting cooperation between state and local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, reversing a policy under former Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that had allowed such coordination.

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"Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with second degree murder after repeatedly stabbing a man to death in Fairfax County. ICE is calling on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger and Virginia's sanctuary politicians to not release this murderer back into our communities," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. "This incident comes just one month after an innocent woman was murdered by another criminal illegal alien at a bus stop in Spanberger’s state.

"Open-border policies yet again have caused another preventable tragedy."

The incident comes roughly one month after Stephanie Minter was stabbed to death at a bus stop in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Authorities charged Abdul Jalloh, a 32-year-old Sierra Leone native, in Minter’s killing.

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Jalloh had been arrested more than 30 times prior to the attack, according to the DHS, with previous charges including rape, malicious wounding, assault, drug possession, identity theft and trespassing.

Authorities said prior charges had been dropped, allowing him to remain free.

Fox News Digital’s Leo Briceno contributed to this report.