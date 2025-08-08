Fox News Politics Newsletter: Walz under fire for axe murderer's release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-US appeals court blocks Trump contempt proceedings ordered by Boasberg

-Inside NASA's fast-track plans for lunar nuclear power and new space stations to outpace global rivals

-Ghislaine Maxwell prison transfer called 'highly unusual' by former federal prison official

Republican leader shreds Tim Walz over Minnesota law that freed axe murderer

EXCLUSIVE: The highest-ranking Minnesotan in Congress is blasting Gov. Tim Walz after a man who murdered his family as a teenager was released from prison.

"Once again, Tim Walz proves why he is one of the worst governors in the country," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital.

"Not only do his soft-on-crime policies rob victims of the justice they deserve, but they also put the safety of every Minnesotan at risk. Being a self-proclaimed knucklehead doesn't excuse the chaos he has caused with his dangerous, far-left agenda."

Emmer, as the GOP whip, is the No. 3 House Republican leader…READ MORE.

White House

CARTEL TAKEDOWN: Trump approves military action against Latin American cartels classified as terrorist organizations

IN CUFFS: Kash Patel slams ‘corrupt’ sanctuary sheriff indicted for cannabis company extortion

PARTY HOPPER: EXCLUSIVE: Duncan says Trump’s attacks justify his switch from GOP to Democratic Party: 'He's making my case for me'

'REAL CONSEQUENCES': Noem, in Illinois, calls out Gov. Pritzker, Chicago's mayor over their handling of criminal illegal immigrants

World Stage

GLOBAL DEPORT LINKS: List of countries taking in illegal immigrant deportees grows with latest African partners

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: US, UK 'disagree' on Gaza plan but 'share' same goal Vance says ahead of Lammy meeting

Capitol Hill

PATRIOTISM UPROAR: Cuban-born congressman calls for 'Squad' member’s removal over ‘Guatemalan before American’ remark

HEATED BATTLE: Former Democratic advisor says party's rhetoric on redistricting is getting 'a little out of control'

Across America

PACS UNDER PROBE: Texas AG investigates Beto O’Rourke PAC over support for quorum-breaking lawmakers

JOB RUNNING: Party of 'crazies': Dems comply with outrageous redistricting stunts due to primary threats, state rep says

ON THE RUN: Texas asks Illinois court to enforce arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers

BREAKING POINT: Chicago's budget shortfall puts spotlight on Mamdani's 'socialism' agenda for New York City

CASH CLASH: Georgia attorney general sues GOP opponent in governor's race over campaign financing

PUBLIC SCHOOL CRISIS: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lambasted for new ‘disastrous policy’ requiring mental health screenings for kids