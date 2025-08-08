Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Walz under fire for axe murderer's release

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-US appeals court blocks Trump contempt proceedings ordered by Boasberg

-Inside NASA's fast-track plans for lunar nuclear power and new space stations to outpace global rivals

-Ghislaine Maxwell prison transfer called 'highly unusual' by former federal prison official

Republican leader shreds Tim Walz over Minnesota law that freed axe murderer

EXCLUSIVE: The highest-ranking Minnesotan in Congress is blasting Gov. Tim Walz after a man who murdered his family as a teenager was released from prison.

"Once again, Tim Walz proves why he is one of the worst governors in the country," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital.

"Not only do his soft-on-crime policies rob victims of the justice they deserve, but they also put the safety of every Minnesotan at risk. Being a self-proclaimed knucklehead doesn't excuse the chaos he has caused with his dangerous, far-left agenda."

Emmer, as the GOP whip, is the No. 3 House Republican leader…READ MORE.

Split of Tom Emmer and Tim Walz

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are seen in a split image. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

White House

CARTEL TAKEDOWN: Trump approves military action against Latin American cartels classified as terrorist organizations

Trump signing executive order

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

IN CUFFS: Kash Patel slams ‘corrupt’ sanctuary sheriff indicted for cannabis company extortion

PARTY HOPPER: EXCLUSIVE: Duncan says Trump’s attacks justify his switch from GOP to Democratic Party: 'He's making my case for me'

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is now a Democrat after switch parties

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan this week switch parties and became a Democrat. (Getty Images)

'REAL CONSEQUENCES': Noem, in Illinois, calls out Gov. Pritzker, Chicago's mayor over their handling of criminal illegal immigrants

World Stage

GLOBAL DEPORT LINKS: List of countries taking in illegal immigrant deportees grows with latest African partners

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP: US, UK 'disagree' on Gaza plan but 'share' same goal Vance says ahead of Lammy meeting

Vance meets with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a meeting at Chevening House on August 8, 2025 in Sevenoaks, England.  (Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

PATRIOTISM UPROAR: Cuban-born congressman calls for 'Squad' member’s removal over ‘Guatemalan before American’ remark

Gimenez-Ramirez

Reps. Carlos Gimenez, left, Delia Ramirez, right (Reuters; Getty)

HEATED BATTLE: Former Democratic advisor says party's rhetoric on redistricting is getting 'a little out of control'

Across America 

PACS UNDER PROBE: Texas AG investigates Beto O’Rourke PAC over support for quorum-breaking lawmakers

JOB RUNNING: Party of 'crazies': Dems comply with outrageous redistricting stunts due to primary threats, state rep says

Texas Democrats speak in Illinois

Texas Democrats stood next to Illinois lawmakers on Aug. 4, 2025, to oppose redistricting measures proposed by Texas Republicans. (Fox News)

ON THE RUN: Texas asks Illinois court to enforce arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers

BREAKING POINT: Chicago's budget shortfall puts spotlight on Mamdani's 'socialism' agenda for New York City

Georgia AG Chris Carr speaks at campaign rally

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaks to supporters at a campaign event on Nov. 7, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Carr is speaking out against progressive prosecutors who he says are hurting the communities they claim to be champions of. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

CASH CLASH: Georgia attorney general sues GOP opponent in governor's race over campaign financing

PUBLIC SCHOOL CRISIS: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker lambasted for new ‘disastrous policy’ requiring mental health screenings for kids

