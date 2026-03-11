Dr Oz helps older woman who collapsed during Trump's speech at Kentucky event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed to help after a woman collapsed during President Donald Trump’s speech in Kentucky on Wednesday.

About halfway through Trump’s remarks at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, an older woman behind the president’s riser appeared to need medical attention, prompting Trump to ask the crowd, "Do we have a doctor in the house? Take your time, please."

A medical team quickly reached her, including Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Oz.

"First responders are incredible," Trump said as he turned and watched emergency medical personnel take care of the woman.

The president paused his remarks and asked if a song could be played in the meantime.

"Do you think the people backstage are listening to me?" Trump said, adding that if they could hear him, he suggested playing "Ave Maria."

The song did not play, and Trump continued to watch as the woman received treatment.

"Take your time," he said. "She looks great."

As first responders began escorting the woman away, Trump noticed Oz was among those helping her.

"It’s Dr. Oz! Can you believe it? Dr. Oz!" Trump said. "He’s a good doctor. Thank you, Oz."

Trump resumed his remarks about seven minutes later, returning to criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We were talking about Gavin New-scum," Trump said with a laugh. "Doesn’t seem like a very good subject right now. It made that young lady not feel so good."

Wednesday’s event was not the first time Oz, a former heart surgeon, assisted during a medical episode while serving in the Trump administration.

In April, a young girl fainted near the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office while Trump was speaking during Oz’s swearing-in ceremony.

Oz quickly rushed over to assist the child, who was later confirmed to be a member of his family.

In November, a man collapsed in the Oval Office as Trump was giving a press conference, prompting Oz to once again step in to help.