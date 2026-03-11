Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mehmet Oz

Dr Oz helps older woman who collapsed during Trump's speech at Kentucky event

Woman collapsed during president's remarks at Verst Logistics in Hebron, prompting medical response

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Trump says Iran ‘doesn’t know what the h--- hit them’ after US strikes Video

Trump says Iran ‘doesn’t know what the h--- hit them’ after US strikes

President Trump says the U.S. military took a "little trip" to eliminate "very evil people" after 47 years of attacks on Americans during remarks at Verst Logistics in Kentucky on Wednesday. (Pool)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Mehmet Oz rushed to help after a woman collapsed during President Donald Trump’s speech in Kentucky on Wednesday.

About halfway through Trump’s remarks at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, an older woman behind the president’s riser appeared to need medical attention, prompting Trump to ask the crowd, "Do we have a doctor in the house? Take your time, please."

A medical team quickly reached her, including Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Oz.

"First responders are incredible," Trump said as he turned and watched emergency medical personnel take care of the woman.

DR. OZ REVEALS HOW HE IS BRINGING CHANGE TO DC AND HELPING THE MOST VULNERABLE AMERICANS

Dr. Oz gives a thumbs up

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, gave a thumbs up after helping a woman who fainted while President Donald Trump spoke at Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, on March 11. (Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The president paused his remarks and asked if a song could be played in the meantime.

"Do you think the people backstage are listening to me?" Trump said, adding that if they could hear him, he suggested playing "Ave Maria."

The song did not play, and Trump continued to watch as the woman received treatment.

DR. OZ WARNS WALZ TO ADDRESS ALLEGED SOMALI MEDICAID FRAUD OR LOSE FEDERAL FUNDING: ‘WE’LL STOP PAYING’

President Donald Trump cheers on Dr. Oz

President Donald Trump reacts as Dr. Mehmet Oz joins first responders assisting a woman who collapsed during his speech. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Take your time," he said. "She looks great."

As first responders began escorting the woman away, Trump noticed Oz was among those helping her.

"It’s Dr. Oz! Can you believe it? Dr. Oz!" Trump said. "He’s a good doctor. Thank you, Oz."

RFK JR: DR OZ SAYS TRUMP HAS 'HIGHEST TESTOSTERONE LEVEL' HE’S SEEN IN A MAN OLDER THAN 70

Dr. Mehmet Oz gives the thumbs up to U.S. President Donald Trump

Dr. Mehmet Oz assisted a woman who collapsed during President Donald Trump’s speech in Hebron, Kentucky, on Wednesday. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump resumed his remarks about seven minutes later, returning to criticism of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"We were talking about Gavin New-scum," Trump said with a laugh. "Doesn’t seem like a very good subject right now. It made that young lady not feel so good."

Wednesday’s event was not the first time Oz, a former heart surgeon, assisted during a medical episode while serving in the Trump administration.

In April, a young girl fainted near the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office while Trump was speaking during Oz’s swearing-in ceremony.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Oz quickly rushed over to assist the child, who was later confirmed to be a member of his family.

In November, a man collapsed in the Oval Office as Trump was giving a press conference, prompting Oz to once again step in to help.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue