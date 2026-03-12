Trump endorses Texas congressional candidate after rival drops out over affair scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Texas Republican Brandon Herrera after his primary rival exited the race amid an ethics investigation into an admitted affair with a former staffer.

Herrera, a self-described Second Amendment activist and social media personality, was touted by Trump as a Republican who would promote the MAGA agenda in Texas’ 23rd District.

"Brandon is strongly supported by many Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Texas, and Republicans in the U.S. House," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "As your next Congressman, he will work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda."

"Brandon will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump added.

Herrera thanked the president for his endorsement, which adds to backing from conservative lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Mary Miller, R-Ill.

"Thank you President Trump," he said in a post on X. "It’s now time to take the fight to the Democrats in November and continue working to deliver great wins for TX23 and the rest of the nation."

Trump’s endorsement comes after Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, announced last week that he would not seek re-election, clearing the path for Herrera to claim the GOP nomination.

Herrera narrowly edged Gonzales by a 43.33% to 41.73% margin in Texas’ GOP primary for the 23rd Congressional District earlier this month, forcing a runoff because neither candidate earned 50% of the vote.

Gonzales — who was initially backed by Trump — bowed out of the race amid a House Ethics investigation into an affair he admitted took place with a former staffer.

Gonzales, a married father of six, admitted to the affair during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show the day after advancing to the primary runoff.

"I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," he said on "The Joe Pags Show" last week. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

Herrera previously called his opponent’s withdrawal from the race the "appropriate decision."

He will face Katy Padilla Stout, a local attorney and the Democratic nominee, in November.