Illinois gov JB Pritzker lambasted for new ‘disastrous policy’ requiring mental health screenings for kids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new Illinois law requiring annual mental health screenings for public school students is drawing backlash from parents, policy experts and lawmakers who warn the policy may overstep boundaries and wrongly label children.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure on July 31, making Illinois the first state in the country to mandate mental health screenings for students in grades three through 12.

The law, set to take effect in the 2027–2028 school year, directs schools to provide self-conducted screenings each year using digital or paper forms. Parents will have the ability to opt their children out.

Supporters say the initiative will help schools identify early signs of depression, anxiety or trauma — before they develop into crises. But critics argue the plan could create more problems than it solves.

"I want to be on-the-record and crystal clear. This is a disastrous policy that will do vastly more harm than good," Abigail Shrier, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, wrote on X. "Watch as tens of thousands of Illinois kids get shoved into the mental health funnel and convinced they are sick. Many or most of which will be false positives."

Katherine Boyle, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, also raised concerns about government overreach and what she called the "mental health industrial complex."

OKLAHOMA REQUIRES 'AMERICA FIRST' CERTIFICATION TEST FOR TEACHERS FLEEING BLUE STATES

"If a school nurse or a state-mandated mental health test tells you you’re sick, you’re going to believe them," Boyle wrote. "This is why so many families are opting out of primary school completely — the overreach is astounding."

Illinois education officials say the screenings will not be diagnostic and are designed to flag students who may benefit from further evaluation. The Illinois State Board of Education will develop the screening tools and guidelines by September 2026, and school districts will be responsible for implementing them.

"Mental health is essential to academic readiness and lifelong success," State Superintendent Tony Sanders said in a statement. "Too often, we only recognize a student’s distress when it becomes a crisis. With universal screening, we shift from reaction to prevention."

DEM GOVERNOR EXPECTED TO DEFEND STATE’S CONTROVERSIAL SANCTUARY POLICIES DURING GOP-LED HEARING

Dana Weiner, chief officer of the governor’s Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative, said the screenings will be optional for families and conducted privately.

State Sen. Laura Fine, a Democrat and lead sponsor of the bill, said the effort aims to normalize mental health care for children and teens. "The screenings will be designed to catch the early signs of anxiety, depression or trauma before it becomes a crisis or, in some cases, sometimes too late," she said.

Republican lawmakers in the state have also voiced opposition. Rep. Steve Reick (R‑Woodstock) warned the law could have unintended consequences for families dealing with insurance companies.

"Universal mental health screenings are going to get us nothing except possibly finding things, finding reasons for denial of coverage of insurance," Reick said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Adam Niemerg (R‑Dieterich) called the law "a very dangerous piece of legislation that removes parental rights."



Fox News Digital reached out to Pritzker's office for comment and has not yet received a reply.