Texas AG investigates Beto O’Rourke PAC over support for quorum-breaking lawmakers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking into two political action committees for allegedly violating the law by assisting Texas state Democrats' travel out of the state in an effort to avoid a quorum during a redistricting standoff.

The groups are the Powered by People PAC, led by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and the Texas Majority PAC, led by members of his former staff.

"Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable," Paxton said in a news release on Wednesday.

O’Rourke unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in a closely-watched 2018 contest, and lost to Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. Still, he remains a prominent voice in the state’s political scene.

GEORGE SOROS, BETO O'ROURKE BEHIND FUNDING FOR DEMS FLEEING TEXAS OVER GOP CONGRESSIONAL MAP

"Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it," Paxton continued.

Public records indicated that the Powered by People PAC does get a significant number of smaller donations through individuals by platforms like ActBlue, but it’s also received over hundreds of thousands from the progressive consulting firm Middle Seat, and $100,000 from Simone Coxe, a nonprofit leader who was a major funder of O’Rourke’s gubernatorial bid, according to the Texas Tribune. In addition, FEC records show that the Harris Victory Fund gave over $114,000 in January 2024 and $60,000 in December 2023.

In 2024, it also received just over $5,000 from Luci Baines Johnson, the former first daughter of President Lyndon Johnson.

AWOL DEMS’ FLIGHT FROM TEXAS MAY HAVE BEEN FUNDED ILLEGALLY BY BETO O'ROURKE NONPROFIT

According to the Texas Tribune, the PAC has acknowledged assisting lawmakers with travel outside of the state, including helping to cover $500 daily fines.

"100% of your donation will go to supporting Texas Democrats in their fight against Trump's power grab," the website stated, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The group reports over $3.5 million in cash on hand as of June 30, according to Federal Election Commission records.

BETO O'ROURKE ASKED POINT BLANK WHY HE'S HELPING DEMS FLEE TEXAS RATHER THAN HELPING TEXANS

As for the Texas Majority PAC, it receives heavy funding from George Soros, a longtime Democratic donor.

"If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know. Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery," Paxton said in a Thursday statement. "Texas Majority PAC’s actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that’s the case as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Powered by People PAC and the Texas Majority PAC for comment on the Paxton investigation. O’Rourke responded to a post from Paxton on Wednesday, saying the Democrat is "scared of accountability."

"Scared? If we stop the Texas steal & win the House, your guy’s crimes & corruption will be exposed for all to see. The girls traded with Epstein. The bribes taken from foreign governments. And when he goes down, your corrupt, impeached, twice indicted ass is going down with him!" O’Rourke replied on X.