US, UK 'disagree' on Gaza plan but 'share' same goal Vance says ahead of Lammy meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance struck a conciliatory tone on Friday after touching down in London when he told reporters the U.S. and U.K. may disagree on strategy when it comes to ending the war in Gaza, but they "share" the same goal of peace.

"We have no plans to recognize a Palestinian state," Vance said ahead of a meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy. "I don't know what it would mean to really recognize a Palestinian State, given the lack of a functional government there.

"Obviously, it's not an easy problem to solve, or it would have already been dealt with," he added, noting the need to not only eradicate Hamas but to end the humanitarian crisis across the Gaza Strip. "But we share, I think, that focus and that goal.

"We may have some disagreements about how exactly to accomplish that goal, and we'll talk about that today," Vance added.

ISRAEL SECURITY CABINET APPROVES PLAN TO OCCUPY GAZA CITY

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in late July a major shift in UK policy toward Israel and said that if Jerusalem does not agree to a ceasefire by September, it would recognize a Palestinian state – a status that Israeli leaders have long objected to.

Starmer’s warning, which echoed similar positions taken by France and Canada, was in direct response to growing frustration with Israel over its continued military operations and the dire humanitarian situation that Palestinians have been facing for months.

Though the U.K.’s approach to dealing with the escalating situation runs counter to President Donald Trump’s position when it comes to recognizing a two-state solution, Trump has also increasingly expressed his concern over access to food aid and the "real starvation" there.

It is unclear how the U.S. will be increasing its involvement to help with food aid, but the Trump administration has distanced itself from its top allies when it comes to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, with Trump telling reporters on Monday that it was "pretty much up to Israel."

NETANYAHU VOWS TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF GAZA STRIP, ‘LIBERATE’ PEOPLE FROM HAMAS

Israel’s security cabinet on Friday approved a plan formed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City despite international pushback.

But Netanyahu countered any immediate geopolitical outcry in a post on X and said, "We are not going to occupy Gaza - we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.

"Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization," he added. "This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plan is still expected to be met with international condemnation, but it's not the only issue at the top of Western minds as Vance and Lammy meet on Friday.

"We have a lot to discuss. There's a lot going on in the world," Vance said. "Of course, the situation in the Middle East, the situation with Ukraine and Russia. There's a lot of news there and a lot of things to update each other on."

Apart from the major international security concerns, the duo are also expected to address economic partnerships, which could include recent U.S. tariff announcements.