Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump approves military action against Latin American cartels classified as terrorist organizations

U.S. forces would be given permission to engage cartels designated as foreign terrorist organizations

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
AG Bondi announces $50M bounty for arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Video

AG Bondi announces $50M bounty for arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the Trump administration is offering a $50M bounty for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for various serious crimes (Attorney General Pamela Bondi)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has secretly authorized military force against Latin American drug cartels designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations, according to reports. 

The move, reported by the New York Times, would give U.S. forces permission to engage the cartels, which traffic drugs like fentanyl across the US-Mexico border,

"The president is determined to not just dismantle – but completely destroy – [Venezuelan dictator Nicolas] Maduro’s Cartel de Los Soles and obliterate their operations in the Western Hemisphere," a source close to the White House said, the New York Post reported. 

Trump signs a Day One executive order

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, including one that designates Mexican cartels as foreign terror organizations.  (JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The anti-cartel effort is being coordinated among several departments, including the Department of Defense, Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Treasury, the source added.

"President Trump’s top priority is protecting the homeland, which is why he took the bold step to designate several cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist organizations," a White House spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Trump has previously discussed using military force against drug cartels in an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants across the southern border. 

Most recently, he has used the threat of tariffs to force Mexico and Canada to actively participate in anti-smuggling efforts. 

In relation to Latin American cartels, the administration has also singled out Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is wanted by the U.S. On Thursday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics