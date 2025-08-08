EXCLUSIVE: Duncan says Trump’s attacks justify his switch from GOP to Democratic Party: 'He's making my case for me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE – Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says President Donald Trump's social media attacks criticizing his move from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party validates his major switch in political affiliations.

"Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser," Trump wrote early Friday on his Truth Social platform.

The president charged that Duncan was "never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain. We didn’t want him in the Republican Party any longer, so I’m told he became a Democrat. Good riddance Geoff. You don’t even have a chance!!!"

Asked about the criticisms, Duncan told Fox News Digital in an exclusive national interview hours later, "I think he's making my case for me that the Republican Party no longer wants to love their neighbor. There's nothing in that tweet or Truth Social post or whatever that shows any sort of attitude that I want to be a part of."

"So I wish him the best of luck. I hope he figures out how to run this country better than he is now for the next couple of years. But I'm proud to not be a Republican, especially with him at the tip of the spear," Duncan highlighted.

In announcing his decision, Duncan cited several policy issues that played a part in his decision to change parties, including health care, Medicaid, gun safety, immigration and poverty.

He wrote that his time in office taught him the best way to "love my neighbor" is through public policy.

Duncan told Fox News, "I find it easier to love my neighbor as a Democrat It's not a perfect landing spot, but it gives me a better opportunity each day when I wake up to love my neighbor."

Duncan, a former health care executive and minor league baseball player, served in Georgia's legislature for four years before running and winning election as lieutenant governor in 2018. He decided against seeking re-election in 2022.

After leaving office, Duncan – who was a vocal GOP critic of Trump's repeated efforts to reverse his razor-thin November 2020 election defeat in battleground Georgia to former President Joe Biden – worked towards what he said was "healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed."

Duncan endorsed Biden in the 2024 presidential race and later supported Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced Biden at the top of the Democrats' 2024 ticket. Duncan spoke in a high-profile speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago last August.

The Georgia Republican Party expelled him from the GOP earlier this year.

"Neither party is hitting it out of the park. You don't have to look any further than the stats to see that Republicans have their issues. Democrats certainly have their issues," Duncan told Fox News. "I've tried this reform thing before on the Republican side, and Donald Trump has sucked the life and future out of the Republican Party, in my opinion."

Duncan's old boss, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election next year. Duncan confirmed to Fox News that he's considering a 2026 run for governor.

"My family and I are certainly not ready to make that big of a decision right here, right now. But it is something that we're considering for sure. I mean, my phone has continued to ring for months on end, from Democrats, independents and even some folks on the right that want us to consider this," Duncan said.

Asked about his timetable, Duncan said "2026 is coming like a freight train. And certainly, if this is a decision that we go forward with, it'll have to be within, within a few months."

Duncan emphasized that "if Democrats, especially in Georgia, want to be successful, they're going to have to live in the middle and not the fringes. They're going to have to have a moderate slate of candidates that are able to use common sense to provide their leadership. And I think there's a gravitational pull in that direction."

Nearly half-a-dozen Democrats in Georgia have already launched gubernatorial campaigns, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who later worked in the Biden administration.

Pointing to the two leading Republicans running for governor, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state Attorney General Chris Carr, Duncan said "I hope we're able to sit back and find a Democratic candidate that can win the governorship and not allow a governor Trump to show up for four years in the state, because that's exactly what's going to happen."

"The Republican slate is going to be dominated by whoever Donald Trump endorses, and that person is going to be a sock puppet for Donald Trump," Duncan argued. "And no Georgian wants that. No Georgian wants the inconsistencies of Donald Trump to manage how their kids are educated, how their streets are kept safe and how government interacts with those that need it the most."

Looking ahead to next year's elections, when Georgia will once again be in the national spotlight, Duncan said "Georgia is going to continue to be the political center of the universe, as we watch the Senate race shape up. As we watch this governor's race shape up. I do think Georgia has an opportunity to lead the rest of the country, and I hope we take advantage of that."

