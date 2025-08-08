Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

Noem, in Illinois, calls out Gov. Pritzker, Chicago's mayor over their handling of criminal illegal immigrants

Kristi Noem says Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson are 'being obstructionist' on criminal illegal immigrants

Greg Norman
Noem calls out Illinois leaders for their handling of criminal illegal immigrants Video

Noem calls out Illinois leaders for their handling of criminal illegal immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slams Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson during visit to Illinois on Aug. 8, 2025.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Illinois on Friday to call out Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, accusing both Democrats of "being obstructionist" when it comes to getting criminal illegal immigrants off the streets. 

Noem, speaking in a Chicago suburb, highlighted the recent ICE arrests of a Mexican illegal immigrant convicted of predatory sexual criminal assault against a victim under the age of 13, a Polish national convicted of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery and an illegal immigrant from Micronesia with three DUI convictions. 

"These individuals would still be out on our streets today committing crimes and attacking people and harming them and hurting our children if Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson had their way. Because their choice has been routinely over and over and over again to release these criminals back on the streets," Noem said. 

"The debate over so-called sanctuary policies has real consequences and has consequences for our law enforcement officers, but also for the families that live here and the businesses that are just trying to provide for their community," she added. 

BONDI DOJ NAMES AND SHAMES 35 SANCTUARY JURISDICTIONS THAT ‘PUT AMERICAN CITIZENS AT RISK’ 

Kristi Noem, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson,

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, is calling out Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, center, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, right, for their handling of criminal illegal immigrants. (AP/Alex Brandon/Pool; Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Representatives for both Pritzker and Johnson did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

"I'm here today because the elected leaders in this state of Illinois are ignoring the law. In fact, they're being obstructionist when it comes to getting dangerous criminals off of their streets," Noem also said. "They are deciding the dangerous criminals that are murderers, rapists, money launderers, have committed assault, that are trafficking children are more important than the families that live in the communities here."  

NOEM WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ THREAT LEVEL FOR ICE AGENTS, BLAMES 'LIES' FROM DEMOCRATS 

ICE agents in Chicago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE agents walk down a street during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 26, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"That includes Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson and others who have worked so hard to protect these dangerous criminals. They'd rather be a sanctuary state and continue to put those individuals above American citizens, American citizens who built this country, who have raised their families here for generations," Noem added. 

Noem also told reporters Friday that "In just the last seven months, ICE has issued over 1,664 detainers in Chicago alone," marking a "106% increase" over what was issued during the Biden administration.  

Pritzker speaks at the Center for American Progress

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the office of the Center for American Progress (CAP) Action Fund on March 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately," she said, "Chicago and its leadership has only honored 8% of those."  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

