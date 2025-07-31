Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Minnesota ax murderer who killed own family in 1988 gets early release under law supported by Gov Tim Walz

David Brom became eligible under 2023 law ending life sentences for juvenile offenders

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota man convicted of killing his parents and younger siblings with an ax when he was a teen in 1988 has been released early under a law that Gov. Tim Walz backed.

David Brom, now 53, had been assigned to work release as of July 29, according to online records from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Brom was 16 years old when he killed his mother Paulette, his father Bernard, his younger sister Diane and younger brother Richard at their home in Rochester, Minnesota. Investigators found all four victims suffered multiple gash wounds to their heads and upper bodies from an ax.

Brom pleaded not guilty due to mental illness, but a jury found him guilty of the murders. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences and one concurrent life sentence. He would have been eligible for parole after 52 years in 2037.

PROSECUTORS WANT IDAHO KILLER BARRED FROM CONTACTING VICTIMS' FAMILIES FOR NEARLY A CENTURY

David Brom mugshot

David Brom, 53, was granted early work release as of July 29. Brom was serving for the murders of his parents and two younger siblings. (Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Brom, however, became eligible for parole after a new Minnesota law went into effect, ending life sentences for offenders convicted as children.

David Brom was escorted to a car in handcuffs

David Brom was escorted to a car that took him to the St. Cloud reformatory Monday after he was sentenced in Rochester, Minn., on Oct. 16, 1989. (CHARLES BJORGEN/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Walz, who failed in his bid for the White House as former Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, signed the legislation into law in 2023.

Tim Walz

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the public safety bill in 2023. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images, File)

The legislation applies retroactively, allowing most individuals already serving sentences to appear before a Supervised Release Board after serving 15, 20, or 30 years, depending on the severity and nature of the original sentence.

funeral for Bernard, Paulette, Diane and Ricky Brom

The funeral for Bernard, Paulette, Diane and Richard Brom on Feb. 21, 1988, in Rochester, Minn. (JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

CA BILL WOULD ALLOW INMATES SENTENCED TO LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE TO SEEK EARLY RELEASE IF CRIME WAS BEFORE AGE 26

Brom became retroactively eligible for release as of 2018. In January, Supervised Release Board members voted 5-1 on a plan that would allow Brom  a work release, FOX9 Minneapolis reported.

Brom will be transferred to a Twin Cities halfway house and remain under supervision and GPS monitoring, a department of corrections spokesperson told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Supervised Release Board will review Brom’s case again in January.