Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton caught on video stepping back after pushy former president nudges her at busy NYC intersection

Former president grins as Hillary Clinton protests 'No, no, no!' during NYC crosswalk incident

Alexandra Koch
Published | Updated
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton seen taking a stroll in New York City Video

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton seen taking a stroll in New York City

The former president and his wife are all smiles after attending a NYC event on Tuesday. During their walk, Bill appears to nudge Hillary into a busy crosswalk, but she stops and pulls back in protest. (Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

Viral video shows former President Bill Clinton appearing to nudge former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton toward a busy New York City intersection crosswalk Tuesday, prompting her to pull back and protest as the couple attempted to cross the street.

The Clintons were walking in New York City after attending an event and visiting their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, when the awkward encounter unfolded.

Video showed the former president smiling as he pushed his wife into an adjoining crosswalk, in an apparent jaywalking attempt.

Hillary Clinton pulled back and raised her hands in front of her to avoid being thrust into the street, saying, "No, no, no, no, no. Don't do that. Don't do that."

Video showed former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton being nudged by her husband while attempting to cross a busy New York City Street.

Video showed former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton being nudged by her husband while attempting to cross a busy New York City Street. (Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

HILLARY CLINTON COMES OUT SWINGING AFTER GOP GRILLED HER DURING MARATHON EPSTEIN DEPOSITION

"That's not a good idea," Bill Clinton replied with a grin.

Moments later, the crosswalk signal changed, and the pair — accompanied by what appeared to be a security detail — crossed the street without incident.

The appearance came days after the Clintons wrapped up their testimony in a probe related to the government's handling of the case against disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill and Hillary Clinton on crosswalk

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was seen in the video raising her hands in protest. (Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

CLINTONS CAVE: COMER SAYS BILL AND HILLARY TO TESTIFY IN EPSTEIN PROBE

In an unprecedented deposition, the former president and first lady testified under subpoena to the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation.

Bill Clinton had publicly acknowledged a past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, including shared trips. However, the Clintons have not been accused of misconduct related to Epstein.

Hillary Deposition

Hillary Clinton during her deposition, Feb. 26, before the House Oversight Committee's Jeffrey Epstein probe. (Oversight Committee GOP)

Investigators agreed to examine how Epstein cultivated ties with prominent individuals to help obscure his criminal activity, prompting former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump's inclusion in Epstein document releases.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

