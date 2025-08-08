Former Democratic advisor says party's rhetoric on redistricting is getting 'a little out of control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic advisor Dan Turrentine said that the Democratic Party's rhetoric regarding redistricting is getting "a little out of control" on Thursday, warning that Democrats need to be careful about how they are presenting themselves to voters.

Turrentine argued during an episode of "The Morning Meeting" podcast that Democrats' dramatic rhetoric surrounding redistricting in states like Texas is "going to hurt" the party and is decreasing their chances of retaking the House of Representatives in 2026.

"I think the only thing is that the Democrats are getting a little out of control in how they talk about this," he said of their rhetoric on redistricting. "I mean, we went back and forth yesterday, and you guys were alluding to it, but the fact that some people are starting to say this is like again, ‘a threat to democracy,’ and stuff like that, it's just – it's an eye roll. I mean, it is as old as the republic itself, and I think the party's just got to be careful."

Texas Republicans are currently mounting a push to redraw the Lone Star state's congressional map. President Donald Trump, who supports the effort, said it would give the GOP as many as five new seats in the House of Representatives.

California Democrats have launched their own redistricting bid in response, with Gov. Gavin Newsom signaling he's ready to wield the Democratic supermajority in the state legislature to push a special election for voters to decide on new congressional maps.

Several states, with both Republican and Democratic majorities, have since followed suit in threatening their own redistricting efforts.

Some Texas Democrats have even fled the state to prevent Republicans from voting on a new congressional map, with State Rep. Gene Wu, chairman of the Texas House Democratic caucus, calling the GOP's redistricting efforts "racist."

"Let me be unequivocal about my actions and my duty. When a governor conspires with a disgraced president to ram through a racist gerrymandered map, my constitutional duty is to not be a willing participant," Wu said.

Turrentine questioned whether Democrats like Newsom and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker could successfully execute their redistricting plans, and argued that the party's attempts to brand GOP-led redistricting as "a threat to democracy" are unlikely to resonate with voters in 2026.

"It's a real open question if Gavin Newsom can pull this off. Same with even JB Pritzker. So, you know, we'll see. But I think the party — look, it's going to hurt. Like, it is decreasing our chances of taking the House back," he said.

