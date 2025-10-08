Fox News Politics Newsletter: Liberal media darling under fire after viral interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Behind the scenes of Trump's anticipated Antifa roundtable with Cabinet members

- Comey pleads not guilty to indictment alleging false statements, obstruction

- Supreme Court skeptical of 'conversion therapy' law banning treatment of minors with gender identity issues

Liberal media darling in the hot seat after explosive interview goes viral

Conservatives on social media blasted California Democrat Katie Porter, widely seen by Democrats as a frontrunner in the state’s gubernatorial race, after she cut short a contentious interview over follow-up questions from a reporter.

The viral moment happened in a clip posted Tuesday night where Porter took issue with the line of questioning from CBS investigative journalist Julie Watts, who was pushing Porter on whether she can and needs to appeal to the millions of Trump voters in the state to become the next governor.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, adding, "I don't want to keep doing this, I'm going to call it."…READ MORE.

White House

'SUFFERING DEMENTIA': Pritzker hurls 'dementia' claim at Trump amid National Guard feud despite defending Biden's mental fitness

'SHOULD BE IN JAIL': Trump says Chicago mayor, Illinois governor 'should be in jail for failing to protect' ICE officers

'MOST SECURE': Trump admin announces fewest border apprehensions since 1970

HEATED REMARKS: Kamala Harris takes apparent shot at Trump admin in bizarre outburst: 'These mother----- are crazy'

World Stage

'SERIOUS FIREPOWER': Kushner joins Witkoff for Gaza ceasefire talks as Trump pushes 20-point peace plan

DECOUPLING DEBATE: Think tank founder faces scrutiny over China corporate ties despite decoupling advocacy

BROKEN PEACE: Houthi rebels test US ceasefire with deadly strike on cargo ship

Capitol Hill

ILL HEALTH: Moderate Dem undercuts Jeffries on Obamacare compromise as government shutdown wears on

DEMS DIG IN: Senate Democrats defy White House warnings, again block GOP bid to restart government

SERVING THE COUNTRY: Johnson rejects push for military pay fix as shutdown fight intensifies

SPENDING STANDOFF: Reporter's Notebook: Senate revotes today on ending government shutdown

PICKING UP THE TAB: Vulnerable Harris-district Republican brings in more than $1M as Dems scramble to flip seat

HISTORIC HOLDUP: Government shutdown 101: We've been here before, here's what happens next

TAXPAYERS PAY UP: Obamacare subsidies at center of Dem shutdown fight 'fuel' healthcare cost inflation, conservatives say

'WEREN'T SURVEILLED': Dem rep defends DOJ obtaining GOP senator call records in 2023: 'You weren't surveilled'

UPHILL CLIMB: Democrat Aftyn Behn advances to special election in battle for vacant congressional seat in deep-red district

Across America

COST OF IDEALS: Cuomo rips Mamdani's freebie 'fantasy,' says AOC proved socialism fails after killing NYC Amazon deal

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Who is Elizabeth Simons? Meet the largest individual donor to Virginia’s disgraced Dem AG nominee

CAMPUS CHAOS: Protesters attempt to justify Hamas attack on Israel with 'Columbia Intifada' newspaper on Oct. 7 anniversary

FUNDING THREAT: State rep’s bill would punish colleges financially if they don’t rename roads after Charlie Kirk

END OF CAMELOT: Joan Kennedy, wife of Sen. Ted Kennedy for 22 years, dead at 89

'I DON'T CARE': Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly berating reporter: 'I don't care'

LEGACY LIVES ON: Turning Point Montana State event featuring Ramaswamy, Gianforte draws thousands

'NAUSEATING': Republican labels Mamdani as 'little more than a Muslim terrorist,' advocates yanking citizenship, deportation