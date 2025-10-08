Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Liberal media darling under fire after viral interview

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics coverage. Here's what's happening…

- Behind the scenes of Trump's anticipated Antifa roundtable with Cabinet members

- Comey pleads not guilty to indictment alleging false statements, obstruction

- Supreme Court skeptical of 'conversion therapy' law banning treatment of minors with gender identity issues

Liberal media darling in the hot seat after explosive interview goes viral

Conservatives on social media blasted California Democrat Katie Porter, widely seen by Democrats as a frontrunner in the state’s gubernatorial race, after she cut short a contentious interview over follow-up questions from a reporter.

The viral moment happened in a clip posted Tuesday night where Porter took issue with the line of questioning from CBS investigative journalist Julie Watts, who was pushing Porter on whether she can and needs to appeal to the millions of Trump voters in the state to become the next governor.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, adding, "I don't want to keep doing this, I'm going to call it."…READ MORE.

Katie Porter stands at a lectern speaking during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during the "Just Majority" Supreme Court press conference on June 22, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Just Majority)

White House

'SUFFERING DEMENTIA': Pritzker hurls 'dementia' claim at Trump amid National Guard feud despite defending Biden's mental fitness

'SHOULD BE IN JAIL': Trump says Chicago mayor, Illinois governor 'should be in jail for failing to protect' ICE officers

Gov. JB Pritzker and President Donald Trump in side-by-side photos

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker criticized former President Donald Trump’s move to deploy Texas National Guard troops to Illinois and Oregon. (Getty Images)

'MOST SECURE': Trump admin announces fewest border apprehensions since 1970

HEATED REMARKS: Kamala Harris takes apparent shot at Trump admin in bizarre outburst: 'These mother----- are crazy'

Kamala Harris addresses a crowd on stage with a microphone at the Wiltern Theatre.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her book tour event at the Wiltern Theatre on Sept. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

World Stage

'SERIOUS FIREPOWER': Kushner joins Witkoff for Gaza ceasefire talks as Trump pushes 20-point peace plan

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff photographed on an airport tarmac near Air Force One in New Jersey.

Jared Kushner and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff await President Donald Trump’s arrival at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on July 13, 2025, ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

DECOUPLING DEBATE: Think tank founder faces scrutiny over China corporate ties despite decoupling advocacy

BROKEN PEACE: Houthi rebels test US ceasefire with deadly strike on cargo ship

Houthi fighters march over U.S. and British flags at a rally in Yemen.

Houthi fighters walk over British and U.S. flags at a rally near Sana’a, Yemen, on Feb. 4, 2024, following strikes on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

ILL HEALTH: Moderate Dem undercuts Jeffries on Obamacare compromise as government shutdown wears on

DEMS DIG IN: Senate Democrats defy White House warnings, again block GOP bid to restart government

Chuck Schumer speaks during a Senate news conference.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3, 2025, in Washington. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SERVING THE COUNTRY: Johnson rejects push for military pay fix as shutdown fight intensifies

SPENDING STANDOFF: Reporter's Notebook: Senate revotes today on ending government shutdown

PICKING UP THE TAB: Vulnerable Harris-district Republican brings in more than $1M as Dems scramble to flip seat

Mike Lawler walks outside the Capitol Hill Club after a meeting.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on March 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)

HISTORIC HOLDUP: Government shutdown 101: We've been here before, here's what happens next

TAXPAYERS PAY UP: Obamacare subsidies at center of Dem shutdown fight 'fuel' healthcare cost inflation, conservatives say

'WEREN'T SURVEILLED': Dem rep defends DOJ obtaining GOP senator call records in 2023: 'You weren't surveilled'

UPHILL CLIMB: Democrat Aftyn Behn advances to special election in battle for vacant congressional seat in deep-red district

Aftyn Behn speaks with reporters in a hallway at the Tennessee state office building.

Tennessee state Rep. Aftyn Behn, D-Nashville, speaks with reporters at the Cordell Hull State Office Building in Nashville, Tenn., on March 12, 2024. (Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Across America 

COST OF IDEALS: Cuomo rips Mamdani's freebie 'fantasy,' says AOC proved socialism fails after killing NYC Amazon deal

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Who is Elizabeth Simons? Meet the largest individual donor to Virginia’s disgraced Dem AG nominee

Elizabeth Simons speaks at a conference.

Elizabeth Simons, chair of the Heising-Simons Foundation, speaks onstage during the Milken Institute Global Conference on May 4, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Getty Images)

CAMPUS CHAOS: Protesters attempt to justify Hamas attack on Israel with 'Columbia Intifada' newspaper on Oct. 7 anniversary

FUNDING THREAT: State rep’s bill would punish colleges financially if they don’t rename roads after Charlie Kirk

END OF CAMELOT: Joan Kennedy, wife of Sen. Ted Kennedy for 22 years, dead at 89

Sen. Ted Kennedy walks with his wife Joan Kennedy

Sen. Ted Kennedy and his wife Joan Kennedy walk together in New York City circa 1971. (Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

'I DON'T CARE': Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly berating reporter: 'I don't care'

LEGACY LIVES ON: Turning Point Montana State event featuring Ramaswamy, Gianforte draws thousands

Students at Montana State University hold signs supporting Charlie Kirk during a campus event.

A crowd at Montana State University holds signs honoring Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Oct. 7, 2025, in Bozeman, Mont. (Greg Gianforte Twitter)

'NAUSEATING': Republican labels Mamdani as 'little more than a Muslim terrorist,' advocates yanking citizenship, deportation

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

