Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly berating reporter: 'I don't care'

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter went viral Tuesday evening after a clip from a recent interview spread across social media showing her repeatedly lashing out at a reporter and abruptly ending the interview.

"What do you say to the 40% of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?" Porter was asked by CBS California's Julie Watts during a segment on the controversial redistricting effort launched by Democrats in the state.

"How would I need them in order to win, ma'am?" Porter, considered by many to be the frontrunner in the race, responded.

"Well, unless you think you're going to get 60% of the vote," the reporter, asking about the voter breakdown of Democrats and Republicans in the state, said before Porter started laughing.

Porter then went back and forth with the reporter, arguing about whether she needs to court and win over Trump voters, particularly if she's running head-to-head against another Democrat.

"So you don't need them to win," Watts asked Porter.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, prompting the reporter to point out that she had asked the same question to the other candidates in the race and they answered it.

"I don't want to keep doing this, I'm going to call it," Porter said.

"You're not going to do the interview?" Watts said as Porter tried to remove her microphone.

"Nope, not like this I'm not, not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask," Porter responded.

When Watts reminded Porter that every candidate had answered the question, Porter said, "I don't care."

The clip quickly went viral on social media with conservatives blasting Porter for struggling with follow-up questions.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said. "I don't want to keep doing this. I'm gonna call it."

"This Katie Porter crashout is INCREDIBLE," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

"What a mean, spoiled brat Katie Porter is to a journalist asking a very normal/straight forward question," conservative commentator Meghan McCain posted on X. "The rumors in DC were always she’s an absolute nightmare - and as usual, people always reveal themselves."

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter's campaign for comment.