Politics

Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly berating reporter: 'I don't care'

The clip quickly went viral on social media with conservatives accusing Porter of not being able to handle tough questions

Andrew Mark Miller
Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly lashing out at reporter

Controversial Dem abruptly ends bonkers interview after repeatedly lashing out at reporter

California Dem. gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter went viral Tuesday evening after a clip from a recent interview spread across social media showing her repeatedly lashing out at a reporter. (Credit: CBS News California) 

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter went viral Tuesday evening after a clip from a recent interview spread across social media showing her repeatedly lashing out at a reporter and abruptly ending the interview.

"What do you say to the 40% of CA voters who you'll need in order to win, who voted for Trump?" Porter was asked by CBS California's Julie Watts during a segment on the controversial redistricting effort launched by Democrats in the state. 

"How would I need them in order to win, ma'am?" Porter, considered by many to be the frontrunner in the race, responded.

"Well, unless you think you're going to get 60% of the vote," the reporter, asking about the voter breakdown of Democrats and Republicans in the state, said before Porter started laughing. 

KATIE PORTER BLAMES BILLIONAIRES, CAMPAIGN 'LIES' IN CONCESSION SPEECH EVEN THOUGH BIG DONORS BACKED HER

Katie Porter at hearing

U.S. Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 8, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS)

Porter then went back and forth with the reporter, arguing about whether she needs to court and win over Trump voters, particularly if she's running head-to-head against another Democrat. 

"So you don't need them to win," Watts asked Porter.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, prompting the reporter to point out that she had asked the same question to the other candidates in the race and they answered it.  

NEWSOM JUST MADE A CATASTROPHIC MISTAKE ON CALIFORNIA’S HOMELESSNESS DISASTER

Rep. Katie Porter

Rep. Katie Porter was pressed by "The View" hosts about domestic abuse and staff mistreatment allegations against her.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

"I don't want to keep doing this, I'm going to call it," Porter said. 

"You're not going to do the interview?" Watts said as Porter tried to remove her microphone. 

"Nope, not like this I'm not, not with seven follow-ups to every single question you ask," Porter responded. 

When Watts reminded Porter that every candidate had answered the question, Porter said, "I don't care."

The clip quickly went viral on social media with conservatives blasting Porter for struggling with follow-up questions.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said. "I don't want to keep doing this. I'm gonna call it."

Rep. Katie Porter

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., shows her book to Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., during the 15th vote to elect a Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, January 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"This Katie Porter crashout is INCREDIBLE," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X. 

"What a mean, spoiled brat Katie Porter is to a journalist asking a very normal/straight forward question," conservative commentator Meghan McCain posted on X. "The rumors in DC were always she’s an absolute nightmare - and as usual, people always reveal themselves."

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter's campaign for comment.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

