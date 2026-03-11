Dem candidate's unearthed 'winter Texan' comment could haunt campaign

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Bobby Pulido, a Latin Grammy winner and music star, once said he would pursue Mexican citizenship and described himself as a "winter Texan" for spending much of the year south of the U.S. border, drawing scrutiny for his time spent internationally as he pursues a seat in Congress.

"It gets hot here, bro. Like real hot — like real hot. I’m a summer Mexican," Pulido told interviewers in 2023.

"It sounds better: winter Texan. It sounds better to say, ‘I’m a winter Texan.’"

His comments, which Pulido says he made in jest, run counter to statements he made to NBC News earlier this month.

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"I live in Texas. We’ve always lived in Texas. Since COVID, really — that’s just not true," Pulido said, responding to accusations that he only sometimes lived in the district he is running to represent.

Pulido is best known for his Tejano and Mexican–Spanish folk-style songs, such as "Desvelado" and "Se Murió de Amor," and has received five nominations for a Latin Grammy Award.

He won Best Tejano Album in 2022 and 2025.

Pulido’s career still takes him south of the border on a regular basis, leading him to tell local newspapers in Mexico that he was considering dual citizenship in 2015.

"I’m going to be Mexican because I want the same Mexican passport you have," Pulido told El Norte, a Mexican outlet.

His last five concerts have been in Mexico, according to his tour website.

Pulido made headlines last fall when he announced a congressional bid in one of the country’s most competitive districts. Shortly afterward, he also drew scrutiny for a resurfaced history of posting links to explicit websites on his personal X account — as well as for a social media post of what appeared to be him urinating on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

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He has also received backlash over his past vulgar attacks against Trump, including posting the Spanish translation of "f--- your mother."

"I'd like to give you the biggest ‘f--- you" you piece of s---, a--hole, d--- head, son of a b----," Pulido said to Trump in another post .

Despite those controversies, Pulido recently captured the Democratic nomination to run in Texas’ 15th Congressional District — a seat currently held by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas.

De La Cruz, a two-term incumbent, needled Pulido over his time spent in Mexico through a post to X. She quipped that the election in Texas should not turn on which candidate is better suited to perform at "quinceañeras," referring to the lavish, coming-of-age parties traditionally thrown for girls turning 15 in Latin cultures.

"Don’t threaten me with a good time," Pulido shot back.

His campaign said Pulido asked local quinceañeras if he could attend them, drawing nearly 1,000 invites to parties in the district.

Pulido’s ties to Mexico extend beyond his music career.

A person familiar with Pulido’s background said his wife still lives in Mexico along with children from previous marriages. He also owns a house there and told interviewers in 2025 that he goes to Mexico for healthcare.

"We live on the border. My wife and I have a house in Mexico. So, we travel there, and we spend time over there. And I’ve had a pretty unique perspective of experiencing healthcare over there and healthcare here," Pulido said.

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His campaign confirmed that Pulido does not have dual citizenship.

"Bobby has one citizenship — American, and he’s proud of it. And, frankly, there’s nothing wrong with people having ties to family and heritage across borders," Pulido’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital.