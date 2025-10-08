Expand / Collapse search
Politics

State rep's bill would punish colleges financially if they don't rename roads after Charlie Kirk

The threat that failure to comply would result in the withholding of state funding gives the bill real teeth

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Florida state Rep. Kevin Steele has fielded a bill that would order institutions of higher education to rename roads after the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill has real teeth since it stipulates that state funds should be withheld from schools that fail to comply.

"State funds shall be withheld from any state university or Florida College System institution whose board of trustees fails to redesignate the roadway or portion of a roadway listed in subsections (1) and (2), respectively, within 90 days after the effective date of this act," the text of the proposal states.

CHARLIE KIRK HAS FLORIDA HIGHWAY NAMED AFTER HIM

Charlie Kirk in front of a curtain

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

Charlie Kirk, a prominent figure in the conservative movement, was assassinated in September while holding an event at Utah Valley University.

"I'm honored to file HB 113, which renames a street at each of the 40 public institutions in Florida to Charlie James Kirk," Steele noted in a post on X.

TURNING POINT MONTANA STATE EVENT FEATURING RAMASWAMY, GIANFORTE DRAWS THOUSANDS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with state Rep. Kevin Steele

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets Rep. Kevin Steele, sponsor of House bill 621, which protects homeowners and their property against squatting and the illegal possession of vacant homes, during a signing ceremony at the Ninth Judicial Circuit state attorney's office in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"My goal with this bill is to continue his legacy through generations of students that will attend our schools and will be faced with many differing ideas," the Republican added.

Some examples from within the text of the proposal include, "New College of Florida shall redesignate College Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive," "The University of Florida shall redesignate Stadium Road as Charlie James Kirk Road" and "Hillsborough College shall redesignate West Tampa Bay Boulevard from Air Cargo Road to North Dale Mabry as Charlie James Kirk Drive."

FLORIDA TOURISM CHIEF REJECTS WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM SUMMIT INVITATION: ‘I’M GOING TO DECLINE'

Florida state flag

The Florida State flag flies during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Lake County board of commissioners has already designated a stretch of road as Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

"Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway has been approved by the Lake County Commission. The road is a section of Wellness Way from US 27 to the Orange County line. Lake County’s dedication of the highway represents the first county to memorialize Kirk in the aftermath of his assassination," Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis noted in a post on X.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

