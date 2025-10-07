Kamala Harris takes apparent shot at Trump admin in bizarre outburst: 'These mother----- are crazy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took an apparent shot at the Trump administration during her latest public appearance while promoting her new book, remarking from a stage in Los Angeles that "these mother----ers are crazy."

"There's so much about this moment that is making people feel like they've lost their minds. When, in fact, these mother----ers are crazy," Harris said Monday during an event in Los Angeles called "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation."

The comment, which did not identify the Trump administration directly, earned applause from attendees, according to footage of the clip.

"I call this, ‘The Freedom Tour,'" she added, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Harris remarks came as she explained she wrote her most recent memoir, "107 Days," so history would directly hear her retelling of the unprecedented 2024 election, according to clips of the event spreading like wildfire on social media.

"One of the other reasons I wrote it is history is going to write about this. And it was important to me that that be told with my voice being present," she said. "And I would say that that everyone, we are living history right now. And you all as storytellers are living this. You're not passive observers. You know that. You're living it."

"And I'm gonna ask you that all the emotions that we are feeling, give those emotions, give that experience to those people that you are writing about and writing for. It gets back to my point about helping people just put a label on it, even if it doesn't change the circumstance," she continued before dropping the line that leaders of the current political climate are "crazy."

"A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" is a one-day invitation-only event hosted in Los Angeles that previously featured speakers such as former first lady Jill Biden and singer Kesha, according to its website. The series aims to "equip creators of culture — television writers, artists, producers, executives, and digital storytellers — for the year ahead," according to its website.

When asked about Harris' remarks, White House spokesman Kush Desai took aim at the former vice president's laugh.

"Kamala Harris should listen to an audio recording of her cackle of a laugh before calling anyone crazy," Desai said.

Harris' appearance, which was not listed on her official book tour agenda, also included lamenting election night 2024, when she reported she felt levels of grief that could only be compared to how she felt following her mother's death.

"I couldn’t articulate anything else — I kept saying over and over again, ‘My God, my God,' she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "I had never felt that level of pain and grief except that when my mother died, and it was grieving for the country. I knew what was going to happen."

Harris is on a public event blitz since the release of "107 Days" in September, kicking off her book tour in New York City before making stops across the nation to promote the new political memoir that walks readers from former President Joe Biden's attempted 2024 run through her picking up the mantle in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump at the ballot boxes.

The former vice president's book tour has included repeated claims that the most recent presidential election was the "closest" this century, claiming at a book tour stop in Houston Saturday that Trump doesn't have a "mandate."

"Here’s the other thing that is quite unprecedented — and, it was the tightest, closest presidential election in the 21st Century. He does not have a mandate! That is not a mandate! That is not a mandate!'" she said during that event.

Harris lost both the Electoral College and popular vote to Trump during the 2024 election in a defeat that also included each of the seven battleground states voting in favor of Trump. Harris ended the campaign with 75,019,617 total votes to Trump's 77,304,184 votes, and 226 electoral votes to Trump's 312.

The data, however, has not stopped Harris from repeatedly claiming it was the "closest" election in the 21st century.

"By the way, what is also historic about that, in many ways — it was the closest election for president of the United States in the 21st Century," she said in September 2024 from Howard University's campus in Washington.

"Period. Period," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Harris' office for comment on her remarks in Los Angeles but did not immediately receive replies.