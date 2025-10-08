Protesters attempt to justify Hamas attack on Israel with 'Columbia Intifada' newspaper on Oct. 7 anniversary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel , demonstrators gathered outside the gates of Columbia University, chanting "From the river to the sea" and handing out a newspaper from the "Columbia Intifada" that seemed to justify the massacre of Israeli citizens that took place at the Nova music festival.

The Oct. 7, 2025 edition of the paper, under the front page article titled "Hamas: A Brief History," says that the publication marks " two years since the people of Gaza tore down the fences of their modern concentration camp."

The "Columbia Intifada" emerged as a student-produced paper distributed by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJC), though the university quickly condemned it late last year, saying the paper’s message to promote or glorify violence violates Columbia University policy.

Atop the paper reads: "Disclaimer: Columbia Intifada is not affiliated with the terrorist, imperialist, Nazi-Zionist, colonizing, gentrifying, pig-love, genocidal, war-profiteering ‘institution’ known as Columbia University." In the upper right-hand corner reads: "Columbia University [Students for Justice in Palestine] SJP."

Columbia’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine was suspended in Nov., 2023. The New York Civil Liberties Union and Palestine Legal sued the university in Mar., 2024 alleging the university violated the group’s rights, but the New York Supreme Court sided with Columbia in Nov., 2024, a ruling which has kept the group suspended to date. Fox News Digital learned that the organization does not receive funding from the school and cannot reserve space on campus.

"Invoking Columbia’s name to glorify violence is a breach of our values," a spokesperson for Columbia told Fox News Digital. "We are aware of the materials that were distributed off campus yesterday and are investigating the matter."

"Discrimination and promoting violence or terror is unacceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for," the spokesperson added.

Despite the suspension, the organization's social media channels remain active, and it is unknown who is currently writing and publishing the newspaper.

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbia's Students for Justice in Palestine, but did not receive a response.

The "Columbia Intifada" paper is roughly the same size as a newspaper that can be purchased from any print publication. The four-page-long paper features multiple color layers, anonymous authors, and branding similar to that of the university’s "Columbia Spectator."

In addition to the newspapers being handed out at the gate of the university's campus, stickers promoting the protest were thrown out the windows from inside the school grounds to protesters and onlookers nearby.

Most of the roughly hundred protesters were wrapped in garbs so that only their eyes were visible. Apparent demonstration organizers also offered free masks to individuals who entered through a metal police barrier designed to prevent an escalation in conflict.

Chants of "free Palestine" on 116th and Broadway were met with a few dissenting, pro-Israel voices who emerged roughly half an hour into the protest.

The first speaker among the group of protesters instructed the crowd not to speak with the press, and even made the protesters audibly repeat after her that there would be no communication with the press.

The speaker then went on to say that any press inquiries could be directed to individuals wearing grey armbands, though when Fox News Digital asked to speak to such individuals on multiple occasions, the group never brought anyone forward.

"The Columbia SJP are not only the scum of the earth, they are nauseatingly anti-semitic, wildly factually wrong, and a major reason why they and their ilk have been thrown into the trash bin of political irrelevance," Republican Jewish Coalition spokesperson Sam Markstein told Fox News Digital. "If they are so proud of their words, why not put their names to the libelous slanders they put forward?

"The answer is because they are dimwitted losers and cowards."

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.