Trump wants Judge Boasberg removed from cases after series of rulings

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President Donald Trump lambasted federal Judge James Boasberg in a Sunday night Truth Social post, accusing him of exhibiting bias against the GOP and his administration, and asserting that he should be yanked from working on any cases pertaining to them.

In the post, the president described Boasberg as "a Wacky, Nasty, Crooked, and totally Out of Control Judge … who suffers from the highest level of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and has been ‘after’ my people, and me, for years."

"In case after case, Boasberg has displayed open, flagrant, and extreme partisan bias and contempt against Republicans and the Trump Administration," the president claimed.

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"To preserve the integrity of the Judiciary, he should be removed from all cases pertaining to us, and suffer serious disciplinary action, as should numerous other Corrupt Judges that, unfortunately, our Country has had to endure!" the president said in the post.

"What Boasberg has done on the ‘Too Late’ Powell case, and many others, has little to do with the Law, and everything to do with Politics," the president said, referring to Jerome Powell, the chair of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Boasberg is the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

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"He is exactly what Judges should not be! Boasberg would do better to focus on Justice and Fairness, not his own, and the Democrats’, Political Agenda, which has become LEGENDARY!" Trump asserted.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boasberg's chambers, but was told that the judge had no comment.

The president has been a repeated and vociferous Boasberg critic.

He launched the Sunday broadside against Boasberg after the judge's move last week in a case regarding subpoenas that the government served on the Federal Reserve board.

"The case thus asks: Did prosecutors issue those subpoenas for a proper purpose? The Court finds that they did not. There is abundant evidence that the subpoenas’ dominant (if not sole) purpose is to harass and pressure Powell either to yield to the President or to resign and make way for a Fed Chair who will," the opinion declared.

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"On the other side of the scale, the Government has offered no evidence whatsoever that Powell committed any crime other than displeasing the President. The Court must thus conclude that the asserted justifications for these subpoenas are mere pretexts. It will therefore grant the Board’s Motion to Quash," the opinion noted.