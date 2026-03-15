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Airlines

Airline CEOs torch lawmakers for turning air travel into a ‘political football’

'This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals'

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Denver airport steps up as shutdown squeezes TSA Video

Denver airport steps up as shutdown squeezes TSA

Denver International Airport is asking travelers to donate grocery and gas gift cards to help unpaid TSA workers during the government shutdown in an effort to ‘ease the burden’ as Congress faces pressure to act.

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Airline industry leaders blasted lawmakers Sunday over the effects of the latest government shutdown, warning that federal aviation workers are being left unpaid as air travel demand surges. 

In an open letter, airline CEOs said air travel has once again become "the political football" in a shutdown fight, urging Congress to immediately fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and permanently protect key aviation employees from future pay disruptions.

The DHS shutdown, which began Feb. 14, has now stretched on for a month.

The latest revelation comes as war in the Middle East drags on, heightening concerns over domestic sleeper cell threats and threatening to further disrupt global energy flows, driving up jet fuel prices and increasing costs for airlines.

DEMS VOTE TO KEEP DHS CLOSED DESPITE AIRPORT CHAOS, IRANIAN SLEEPER CELL THREAT

Airport passengers wait in an hours-long security line at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas, US, on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Airports in the U.S. are reporting longer-than-normal wait times in security lines, as Transportation Security Administration agents miss their first full paycheck. (Mark Felix/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns," wrote executives from American Airlines, United, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Air Group as well as airfreight titans Atlas Air Worldwide, UPS and FedEx.

The group called on lawmakers to pass several pending measures, including the Aviation Funding Solvency Act, the Aviation Funding Stability Act and the Keep America Flying Act, which would ensure that air traffic controllers and TSA officers continue to be paid regardless of the government’s funding status. 

They pointed to the immediate toll on frontline workers, noting that TSA officers "just received $0 paychecks" and arguing that it is "simply unacceptable" for employees responsible for national travel security to go without pay.

The letter also underscored the broader consequences for travelers and the economy. 

TRAVEL IS ABOUT TO GET MORE EXPENSIVE AS IRAN CONFLICT SPARKS JET FUEL CRUNCH

Clouds behind the U.S. Capitol building

Lawmakers have yet to agree on a proposal to fund the Department of Homeland Security. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

"With spring break travel in full swing, FIFA World Cup 2026 right around the corner and celebrations for America’s 250th birthday throughout the year, the stakes are especially high," the executives wrote, adding that the pressure on the aviation system is mounting. 

Airlines are expecting a record 171 million passengers this spring, they said, but travelers are already facing checkpoint delays of two, three and even four hours. 

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Airline passengers wait in long lines to get through the TSA security screening at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Sunday, March 8, 2026. The line stretched from the security checkpoint into the lower level baggage claim area to the lower level parking garage.

The TSA line at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston stretched from the security checkpoint into the lower level parking garage. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Airlines said they are trying to reduce the disruption by holding flights for delayed passengers and rebooking others, but warned that Congress must act to keep the aviation system functioning smoothly and safely.

"It’s past time for the government to make sure that TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers are paid for the job they do."

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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