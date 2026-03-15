Airline CEOs torch lawmakers for turning air travel into a ‘political football’

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Airline industry leaders blasted lawmakers Sunday over the effects of the latest government shutdown, warning that federal aviation workers are being left unpaid as air travel demand surges.

In an open letter, airline CEOs said air travel has once again become "the political football" in a shutdown fight, urging Congress to immediately fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and permanently protect key aviation employees from future pay disruptions.

The DHS shutdown, which began Feb. 14, has now stretched on for a month.

The latest revelation comes as war in the Middle East drags on, heightening concerns over domestic sleeper cell threats and threatening to further disrupt global energy flows, driving up jet fuel prices and increasing costs for airlines.

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"This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns," wrote executives from American Airlines, United, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Air Group as well as airfreight titans Atlas Air Worldwide, UPS and FedEx.

The group called on lawmakers to pass several pending measures, including the Aviation Funding Solvency Act, the Aviation Funding Stability Act and the Keep America Flying Act, which would ensure that air traffic controllers and TSA officers continue to be paid regardless of the government’s funding status.

They pointed to the immediate toll on frontline workers, noting that TSA officers "just received $0 paychecks" and arguing that it is "simply unacceptable" for employees responsible for national travel security to go without pay.

The letter also underscored the broader consequences for travelers and the economy.

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"With spring break travel in full swing, FIFA World Cup 2026 right around the corner and celebrations for America’s 250th birthday throughout the year, the stakes are especially high," the executives wrote, adding that the pressure on the aviation system is mounting.

Airlines are expecting a record 171 million passengers this spring, they said, but travelers are already facing checkpoint delays of two, three and even four hours.

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Airlines said they are trying to reduce the disruption by holding flights for delayed passengers and rebooking others, but warned that Congress must act to keep the aviation system functioning smoothly and safely.

"It’s past time for the government to make sure that TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers are paid for the job they do."