Liberal media darling in the hot seat after explosive interview goes viral

Conservatives on social media blasted California Democrat Katie Porter, who is considered by many Democrats to be a frontrunner in the state’s gubernatorial race, after she attempted to end a contentious interview due to the follow-up questions asked by a reporter.

The viral moment happened in a clip posted Tuesday night where Porter took issue with the line of questioning from CBS investigative journalist Julie Watts, who was pushing Porter on whether she can and needs to appeal to the millions of Trump voters in the state to become the next governor.

"I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative," Porter said, adding, "I don't want to keep doing this, I'm going to call it."



The exchange quickly went viral on social media, with conservatives hammering Porter for becoming frustrated over simple follow-up questions that Watts argued were asked of the other candidates in the race as well.

"This Katie Porter crashout is INCREDIBLE," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X.

"California Democratic consultants have been telling me for years that Katie Porter is the most unpleasant and unprofessional candidate they’ve ever encountered and well…I think they might have been on to something," political consultant Liz Mair posted on X.

"Katie Porter just had a meltdown when asked what she’d say to GOP voters," GOP California Congressman Ken Calvert posted on X.

"Her tirade is a window into the mentality of radical CA Democrat politicians. They can’t stand those who disagree with them," he continued. "They’re trying to silence their opponents with Prop 50. They even condone violent rhetoric targeting Republicans. We have to speak up. We have to vote NO on Prop 50. We have to take our state back from these extremists."

"Katie Porter having a meltdown over a journalist being a journalist is exactly what I needed to see this morning," conservative commentator Riley Gaines posted on X.

"Thoughts and prayers to Katie Porter’s campaign staff who must deal with this every day and can’t film it," Congressional Leadership Fund Communications Director Torunn Sinclair posted on X.

"Katie Porter is the epitome of a Karen," Republican digital operative Alec Sears posted on X. "When I picture a Karen in my mind it's just Katie Porter. Just pure, unearned ego and a vile attitude."

"Follow-up questions are a fact of life," political commentator Michelle Tafoya posted on X. "A good reporter listens to your answer and follows up for clarification. @katieporteroc has no business leading a state. Any state."

"This is simply not how to run for office or how to deal with the media," Democratic consultant Lis Smith posted on X. "And if this how someone acts on camera, imagine how they act off camera."

Porter, 51, served three terms in Congress – winning her Orange County seat by upsetting GOP Rep. Mimi Walters in 2018. She ran unsuccessfully for the Senate seat now held by Sen. Adam Schiff, D–Calif., and her district is now represented by Dave Min, a Democrat.

The Los Angeles Times describes Porter as a prolific fundraiser, while the former lawmaker’s gregarious nature was projected at the time of her jumping into the race to make inroads among Californians upset at President Donald Trump’s election.

In her announcement, Porter referenced Trump and alleged he would seek to enrich himself and his circle while in the White House.

Porter is running for governor in a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans competing in the state's "jungle primary" system, where the two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the general election.

Several of Porter's opponents reacted to the viral clip on social media.

"We need a leader who will solve hard problems and answer simple questions," former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat, posted on X.

"I’m not interested in excluding any vote," former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, posted on X. "Every Californian deserves affordable health care, safe streets, a roof over their head and a living wage."

Republican candidate Steve Hilton posted on X, "15 years of one party rule. This is what you get. It's time for change in California."

Republican candidate Chad Bianco, currently sheriff of Riverside County, California, described the clip in a post on X as a "tantrum."

"Katie Porter is just another unhinged Democrat who would complete Gavin Newsom’s destruction of our beautiful state," Bianco continued.

