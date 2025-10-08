Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Politics

Joan Kennedy, wife of Sen. Ted Kennedy for 22 years, dead at 89

Joan Kennedy's son, Patrick Kennedy, announced her death in a statement

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Joan Kennedy, the former wife of Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, died at the age of 89 on Wednesday.

"Mrs. Kennedy was a classically trained pianist, an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, and a quiet pioneer in publicly addressing challenges with alcoholism and depression at a time when few others would," her son, Patrick Kennedy, and his wife, Amy, said in a statement.

"Her courage and candor helped break stigma and inspired others to seek help and healing. Her impact on the arts, mental health advocacy, her beloved Boston community, and the nation will be remembered by many," the statement added. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

