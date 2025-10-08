Joan Kennedy, wife of Sen. Ted Kennedy for 22 years, dead at 89

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joan Kennedy, the former wife of Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, died at the age of 89 on Wednesday.

"Mrs. Kennedy was a classically trained pianist, an advocate for mental health and addiction recovery, and a quiet pioneer in publicly addressing challenges with alcoholism and depression at a time when few others would," her son, Patrick Kennedy, and his wife, Amy, said in a statement.

"Her courage and candor helped break stigma and inspired others to seek help and healing. Her impact on the arts, mental health advocacy, her beloved Boston community, and the nation will be remembered by many," the statement added.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.