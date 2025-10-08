Vulnerable Harris-district Republican brings in more than $1M as Dems scramble to flip seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: One of only two House Republicans serving in districts won by former Vice President Kamala Harris last year is preparing to announce that he's brought in more than $1 million in the latest fundraising quarter.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., one of Democrats' top targets in the 2026 midterms, will announce later on Wednesday that he's raised $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025.

His campaign said it was the strongest third quarter the moderate House Republican has had in a non-election year.

Lawler's campaign spokesman Chris Russell told Fox News Digital that the numbers show "our message is winning, and our ground game is unmatched."

Russell went on to suggest part of Lawler's platform is campaigning on the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" passed by Republicans earlier this year, and which Democrats have been messaging hard against.

"While our opponents trip over themselves to appease a far-left base, Mike Lawler is building a coalition of working families, labor, law enforcement, Republicans, independents and mainstream Democrats who are fed up with chaos politics and radical extremists," Lawler's spokesman said.

"Congressman Lawler delivered on SALT, secured historic tax relief for middle and working-class families and will keep focusing on commonsense solutions that make life more affordable and Hudson Valley communities safer."

His $1.1 million haul means Lawler's campaign ended the quarter with $2.8 million cash on hand, and $3.9 million raised for the 2026 election cycle so far.

Lawler's district includes suburbs just outside New York City, which were critical to the GOP's winning and then retaining the House in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

New York's 17th Congressional District, which he represents, is currently rated +1 in favor of Democrats by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

The competitive seat has already attracted eight Democrats for a crowded primary to take on Lawler in next year's general election, but it appears he has outraised at least several of them.

Army veteran Cait Conley raised over $500,000 in the third quarter, former Briarcliff Manor Mayor Peter Chatzky raised over $340,000, and Rockland County legislator Beth Davidson raised $370,000, according to Politico Playbook New York.

Democrats nationwide are betting big on their base being energized in response to President Donald Trump and his policies, a gamble that paid off for the left in the 2018 midterms when they swept the House of Representatives.

But this cycle, New York Republicans have been able to seize on their own boogeyman in Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, the current frontrunner for mayor of New York City.

Lawler told Fox News Digital of Mamdani's candidacy in June, "Frankly, for Democrats, this is a time for choosing. Do they align themselves with a radical socialist who engages in antisemitism, hates the police, believes that illegal immigrants should have free everything, and you know, is basically going to destroy the finances of New York City?"

"They can't have it both ways," he said at the time.