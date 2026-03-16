Trump-aligned law group urges Jim Jordan to probe 'nationwide pattern' of blue-state ‘lawfare’

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FIRST ON FOX: A key conservative group is accusing Democrat-run states of launching frivolous lawsuits against the Trump administration with no actual cause, and is calling on Congress to intervene.

America First Legal, a nonprofit founded by Trump advisor Stephen Miller, is urging House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to open a probe into "lawfare" conducted by blue states that it says is part of a larger effort to block President Donald Trump's goals.

"America First Legal Foundation ('AFL') has uncovered a nationwide pattern to subvert the agenda of the Trump administration: Democrat-controlled states have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, yet in many cases, the states are unable to show any support for their alleged injuries," the group's legal counsel Will Scolinos wrote.

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There are over 200 active cases challenging various Trump administration policies right now, according to Lawfare Media's litigation tracker. Dozens of those have been launched by states like California, Colorado, Minnesota and New York.

Scolinos said AFL launched a probe into various blue states' lawsuits — and allegedly found many of them have been filed without concrete evidence to back up the claims they make.

"AFL’s investigation reveals that these Democrat-controlled states are pleading allegations of harm for which there is no corresponding evidence to support their claims," the letter said.

"The fundamental problem is not merely that courts are failing to rigorously enforce standing requirements, but that state attorneys general are filing complaints premised on speculative injuries that their own client agencies cannot substantiate."

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The letter said it "raises serious questions about whether these lawsuits are being filed in good faith or are instead designed to obstruct the lawful policies of the Trump Administration through judicial intervention."

Four states that sued the Trump administration over its transgender policies, for example, said "they lacked records" necessary to respond to AFL's inquiries over the basis of those lawsuits, the letter said.

Five of 20 states that joined a lawsuit over the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) getting access to federal Medicaid data to probe whether illegal immigrants were getting health benefits similarly told AFL that it could not provide records it requested, the letter said.

"Such conduct not only undermines the integrity of the federal court system but also abuses the judicial process to obstruct the lawful policies of the Trump Administration—policies that the American people voted for," AFL said.

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"Given the Committee’s jurisdiction over Title 28 and the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, we request that you investigate this pattern of conduct and consider whether legislative action is warranted."

A spokesperson for the House Judiciary Committee told Fox News Digital when reached for comment, "We appreciate this tremendous work from America First Legal. We are evaluating the report and everything is on the table."