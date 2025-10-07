Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Democrat Aftyn Behn advances to special election in battle for vacant congressional seat in deep-red district

Aftyn Behn has been described as the 'AOC of TN'

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser , Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Democrats on Tuesday picked their nominee in a special congressional election for a vacant seat in Tennessee.

Aftyn Behn, a former healthcare community organizer and current Democrat state representative, captured her party's nomination, according to The Associated Press. The Dickson County Democratic Party described Behn as "our very own AOC of TN," in a reference to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., according to The Tennessee Star.

The primary field included three state representatives and a consultant in Tennessee's solidly red 7th Congressional District.

Behn will now be considered the underdog in the Dec. 2 general election in the race to succeed former Republican Rep. Mark Green, who resigned from office in June to take a private sector job.

Mark Green sits in committee

A special election is being held in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant when Republican Rep. Mark Green resigned from the U.S. House in June to take a job in the private sector. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Donald Trump carried the district, which is located in central and western Tennessee and stretches from Kentucky to Alabama, by roughly 20 points in last year's presidential election.

Trump's immense political clout in Republican nomination races faced a test Tuesday in a crowded and competitive GOP primary. This after the president last week endorsed Matt Van Epp, a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services, and one of 11 names on the ballot in the GOP primary. Van Epp claimed victory on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Air Force One

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One with first lady Melania Trump at Naval Station Norfolk Chambers Field in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.   (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Republicans currently control the House 219-213, with two vacancies: the seat in Tennessee and Texas 18th Congressional District, following the death earlier this year of Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Democrat Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who won a special congressional election in Arizona last month, has yet to be sworn in.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

